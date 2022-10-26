COAL RUN — With election day quickly approaching, candidates for the 95th. Dist. state representative took the stage to debate the issues that face the region.

The debate was hosted by Appalachian Newspaperss and held at Coal Run City Hall.

Incumbent Ashley Tackett Laferty (D) and challenger Brandon Spencer (R) spoke to the public on a myriad of issues.

Although the candidates agreed on a number of issues, such as being against straight-party voting, supporting the legalization of medical marijuana and opposing schools teaching gender education, there were also several areas where the candidates clashed, such as supporting amendment number 1 and facilitating economic growth in the area.

Abortion

Although both candidates expressed they are pro-life, they did not agree on details.

Laferty said she voted to send the abortion vote to the people through Amendment #2. Although she is pro-life, Laferty said, she is hesitant about changing the Kentucky Constitution, as it is a sacred document.

Spencer, on the other hand, expressed no hesitance on making an amendment to the Constitution.

“I am unapologetically pro-life,” said Spencer. “If it means changing the constitution, then so be it.”

Transgender athletes competing in sports

Both candidates agreed that allowing transgender athletes to compete in sports would be an unfair advantage.

Laferty already has a record of voting against allowing transgender athletes to compete in sports.

“I voted for little girls to play sports with little girls and little boys to play sports with little boys,” she said.

Sex education in schools

When asked if sex education should be taught in schools, Spencer was adamant that he was opposed.

“The school has taken too much control of our children,” said Spencer. “I don’t think it’s the school’s place to intervene in that.”

Laferty, on the other hand, said that while she is hesitant, she would have to read a proposed bill on the subject to make a final decision.

When asked if schools should teach gender education, Spencer said like sex education, he is absolutely opposed.

“Absolutely, 100 percent, unequivocally not,” he said.

Laferty agreed.

SRO funding

Both candidates expressed their support for finding state funding to help schools place SROs in their buildings.

“(SROs) are vital to our children,” said Laferty. “It’s much better than having our teachers armed to protect students.”

Although Spencer agreed that the state should help fund the SRO program, he said he is not opposed to having trained teachers with firearms in the schools.

Legalized gambling

When asked if they support bringing legalized gambling to the state of Kentucky, Laferty said she doesn’t believe casino gambling is something the constituents want in their backyard.

Spencer, on the other hand, said while he does not want to add to an already impoverished area, he does support the horse industry and would potentially support anything they felt kept them viable.

Facilitating economic growth

When asked how they will bring economic growth to the area, Spencer said we should be first in line to receive any sort of power investments, such as producing solar panels, as the Eastern Kentucky coal miner has powered the entire globe in previous years.

Laferty said she already has a record of bringing economic growth to the region, as she found ways to develop sites such as Thunder Ridge, helped to open the state prison in Wheelwright and supported a bill that offered tax incentives to companies coming to Eastern Kentucky.

“It takes a lot of hard work,” Laferty said. ‘And I am willing to do the hard work for the future of Eastern Kentucky.”

Spencer said his opponent will have a hard time acquiring funding to bring projects to the area.

Democrats have their hands tied in Washington, Spencer said, as both the house and senate are a republican majority.

“I already have a seat at the table,” he said.

He went on to say he is confident that with his party alignment and his contacts he can bring businesses to Eastern Kentucky.

Amendment No. 1

Amendment one is on the ballot for voters in November, which would grant the legislature more power if voted in.

Laferty said although she sent this issue to the voters, she is not in favor of it.

The amendment will ultimately allow the legislature to call themselves back into special session, according to Laferty, which would cost taxpayers about $65,000 each day they are in session.

Spencer, however, is in favor of the amendment.

“This governor was an absolute catastrophe in his handling of COVID,” Spencer said.

He went on to say the legislature was handcuffed by Beshear and that should never happen again.

At the end of the night, candidates took questions from the people and pledged that they would do everything in their power to bring more opportunities to the people of Eastern Kentucky.

For a video of the full forum, visit the News-Express Facebook page.