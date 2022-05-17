As the countdown begins for the 2022 Kentucky primary election on May 17, candidates who will be on the ballot in Floyd County had the opportunity for some old-fashioned stump speaking on Tuesday, May 3, at John M. Stumbo Elementary.

The event was sponsored by Re/Max real estate and featured a panel of three judges who had pre-selected questions to ask each candidate.

Re/Max agent Jeremy Johnson served as emcee of the forum and explained why John M. Stumbo Elementary, which lies in District 4, was chosen as the site for the event.

“People asked, ‘Why District 4? Why not have it at the Mountain Arts Center?’ Well, District 4 matters just as much as District 3, District 2 or District 1 and I’m glad we could bring these people here to speak,” Johnson said.

Candidates were each given three minutes to address the crowd before being questioned by the panel.

Featured speakers were as follows:

Gerrardo Serrano — (R), U.S. Representative 5th District

Eddie Case — (I), Constable District 4

Allred “Junebug” Newsome — (D) Constable District 4

William Lee Slone — (D)), Magistrate District 4

Stacy Meade — (D), Floyd County PVA

David Layne — (D), Floyd County PVA

Stuart “Bear” Halbert — (D), Floyd County Jailer

Stevie Little — (D), Floyd County Jailer

Zachery D. McCoy — (R), Floyd County Jailer

John P. Hunt — (D), Floyd County Sheriff

Nathan Lafferty — (D), Floyd County Sheriff

Randy Woods-(R), Floyd County Sheriff

Ashley Tackett Laferty — (D), 95th state Representative

Brandis Bradley — (Non-partisan), Floyd District Judge

Tyler Green — (Non-partisan), Floyd District Judge

Zachary Ousley — (Non-partisan) Floyd District Judge

Willie Crase — (D), Floyd County Judge-Executive

Robbie Williams — (I), Floyd County Judge-Executive