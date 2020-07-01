Big Sandy Area Community Action Program (BSACAP) Head Start has received $978,113 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a statement from BSACAP. These funds will support Head Start services to low-income children under the age of 5 in the five counties of the Big Sandy Area, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike.
Nationally, $750 million has been designated for Head Start programs to support preventative, preparedness, and response activities related to the coronavirus through the CARES Act. Funds will be released directly to all 1,600 local Head Start and Early Head Start programs, including tribal programs, in every state and territory beginning this week.
"President Trump has secured more than $6 billion in funding to help supplement human services during this crisis," said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. "This $750 million for Head Start will help ensure that children and families who rely on the program continue receiving services like meals, health screenings, and pre-K education where possible. As we move toward safely reopening, it only grows more important that we support vulnerable families and children whose lives have been disrupted by the virus and its economic effects."
"We know that investing in programs that use a whole family approach to learning and development can be pivotal to the success of children and families," said Lynn Johnson, assistant secretary for the Administration for Children and Families. "During this pandemic, it is important to support programs that enrich and enlighten children, families, and communities as they work towards their goals and make concentrated efforts to improve their future post the pandemic."
With the health and safety of each child as the highest priority, the statement said, BSACAP Head Start plans to use the CARES Act funding to safely resume services this fall through smaller class size and Healthy at School practices. All staff will be trained in infectious disease management and appropriate social distancing for preschool-aged children. In addition, BSACAP Head Start will be able to provide critical support to enrolled children and families, including mental wellness support and connection to community resources.
Learn more about BSACAP Head Start at, www.bsacapheadstart.com
Head Start is currently recruiting children and families for fall enrollment.
Contact the organization at:
• Floyd County Head Start – 886-4555
• Johnson County Head Start – 789-2511
• Magoffin County Head Start – 349-3488
• Martin County Head Start - 395-5900
• Model City Head Start – 432-7448
• Paintsville City Head Start – 789-2651
• Pike County Head Start – 433-9315
Find additional information about Head Start programming specific to this public health crisis on the Early Childhood Learning and Knowledge Center website: https://eclkc.ohs.acf.hhs.gov/coronavirus
