Disaster relief teams from both North Carolina and Alabama are among those who have made their way into Pike and Floyd Counties to aid in the clean up and recovery efforts from the recent devastating floods.

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief is a network of state organizations that communicate the needs of certain areas to teams of volunteers who then come in to help with relief efforts, according to Steve Mothershed, a volunteer with Alabama Baptist State Convention Disaster Relief.

The relief teams provide a variety of services.

“We treat homes for mold, remove trees, perform debris removal, sheetrock and insulation tear-out and spray mud out of homes,” said Mark Hinson, the relief team site coordinator with the North Carolina Baptist State Convention Disaster Relief.

However, the group also offers spiritual help.

“We offer chaplain services because a lot of people are stressed out,” Cookie Baker, a volunteer with Alabama Baptist State Convention Disaster Relief, said. “We just offer prayer with them and talk to them and let them talk to us.”

The services are free of cost.

In Floyd County, the Allen Baptist Church is hosting the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina Disaster Relief Team.

“Our main coordinator sent the team I am serving with to Floyd County to serve the areas of Route 80 and beyond,” Hinson said. “We have sent relief teams to Martin, Melvin, Wheelwright, Cow Creek, Wayland and Hi Hat, all of which are in need of help.”

Hinson said the damage to homes is catastrophic and his team could be on site for a couple of months, or however long it takes.

In Pike County, the Freeda Harris Center, Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church are hosting the Alabama Baptist State Convention Disaster Relief Teams.

“We’re trying to get the resources into the areas that need it as they come,” Baker said.

The team had set up laundry trailers beginning Aug. 4 in two different locations: The Shelby Creek Rescue Squad located on U.S. 23 beside the Dorton Fire Department, and Virgie Baptist Church located on Ky 610 West. The laundry trailers will be open between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The volunteers will wash, dry and fold laundry, all free of charge.

Mothershed said cleaning out the homes is a slow process because every house has water and mud in it. Everything must be removed from the home before it can be cleaned and then it must be treated for mold and completely dry before people can begin to rebuild.

“There are some things we can do and some things we can’t,” Baker said. “We are having to deal with each case as it comes and see how we can best help.”

According to Hinson, assessors write up work orders at the places that request help and, from there, the site coordinator decides which team will go to what location, because every person has a different skill set.

“We have received 30 work orders total now,” Hinson said. “A release of liability form must be signed by the homeowner prior to start of work. At this point our efforts are just demolition; we aren’t here to do rebuilds. Some of us can sign up to help with the rebuilding efforts if it were to open, but for now it’s just clean up and demolition.”

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief is partnered with FEMA, Baker said, and each volunteer goes through training.

Hinson said that people who serve in disaster relief and disaster recovery efforts have a unique drive.

“Our team members are here on the ground because this is what they love in life and they are dedicated,” he said. “When the opportunity arrives for us to go out, we get excited to help, it’s part of our ministry.”

“It’s our honor to come help,” Baker said. “It’s what we do, we’re trying to show the love of Jesus in everything we do. We may be from Alabama and you from Kentucky, but we’re still brothers and sisters.”

To request help from Floyd County, residents can call, (606) 226-8275. Allen Baptist Church is located at 354 U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg. File for assistance on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To request help from Pike County, residents can call or text, (606) 261-8631. Residents are urged to text if the call doesn’t go through. Residents can also call the Pike County Emergency Management Office at, (606) 437-4126.