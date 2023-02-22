One Floyd County educator was recently featured on a nationally televised show, as CBS “Mission Unstoppable,” hosted by Miranda Cosgrove, showcased Floyd County’s School of Innovation in Martin.

Tabitha Berger is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) instructor at FCSI, where she helps students find their passion outside a normal class setting.

“About this time last year, we looked online for Don grants to help with funding, and we found an InfoSys grant through the InfoSys Foundation and Pathfinder’s USA,” Berger said. “We applied for and got it, and as far as I can tell, we are the only school in Kentucky that has ever gotten it.”

By receiving the grant, two teachers at FCSI were invited to be a part of CBS’ Mission Unstoppable television show.

“So, they asked if I would do it, and I said, ‘sure,’ anything to spotlight my kids and what we’re getting to do for them at FCSI, we’ll do it,” said Berger.

Berger, who started out teaching math, likes that the FCSI allows students to find their own pathway.

“With this industry-level equipment that they’ve purchased for us, I get to see students find their passion. When I taught math, they knew it was a high school requirement, so it was not necessarily their passion,” Berger jokes.

Berger also praised the district for their decision to create the FCSI, which opened during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The fact that our district took on this initiative three years ago, in the middle of COVID and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to start this School of Innovation with these pathways,’ and for me to get to be a part of it, is absolutely amazing,” she said.

The “Mission Unstoppable” crew traveled to Martin for the taping, which Berger admits was a little nerve-racking.

“It was interesting.” Berger said. “I like my students to be on camera, they do some amazing things, but I’m not one to really be in front of a camera, I’d rather be behind it, so that was kind of nerve-racking.”

“They were very complimentary when they came, they were amazed at what our kids are doing, and that’s what I wanted to spotlight,” Berger said.