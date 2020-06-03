On May 29, in front of the CEDAR Coal Exhibit inside the Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg Elementary Art teacher Wendy Poe was honored as the 2020 CEDAR Teacher of the Year
Poe said she has been involved with the CEDAR Coal Fair for more than 12 years now.
“It’s a wonderful program,” Poe said. “My family was involved with coal as I was growing up, so I learned about different aspects of it. When the candle kind of got passed to me so that I could be the Coal Fair coordinator at my school, I felt it was important to continue that journey with my students.”
For the last few years, Poe said, she and her students have been changing their coal units, in order to incorporate different things. One of this year’s incorporations was entrepreneurship, with which Poe said her second, third and fourth grade students were involved.
“For the entrepreneurship, we mainly focused on our fourth graders,” Poe said. “And they were getting some great ideas together before our school was dismissed due to the COVID-19 virus.”
According to Poe, the students were working on how to develop different abandoned mine sites around the area into sites that could be used for something different that would also help the community.
“We were all really excited for our entrepreneur fair that we were going to do inside of our library,” Poe said. “We were then going to have a culminating event for family and community members later that evening. Thats kind of the point where we had to stop before school was let out.”
Poe said that being named teacher of the year was very “unexpected,” but at the same time, she was very touched and honored to represent “my school, my children and my community”
According to President/Executive Director of CEDAR John Justice, this marks the first year that the award was not presented to the winning teacher at the National Coal Convention which is held in July at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The award was unable to be presented during the July convention due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
