The Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group, a group created to help victims from last year’s flooding, recently announced an event to take place in Wayland on August 19 called Celebrate Resilience.
LTRG co-chair Missy Allen says the event is meant to bring folks, especially flood survivors, together.
“We are making a lot of plans for Celebrate Resilience, and we are inviting all flood survivors,” Allen said. “At that time, it will have been a year since the flood and we will be discussing how everyone has made it through. We will also have some guest speakers and some fun activities for the kids.”
Allen said children are often forgotten when natural disasters, such as flooding, take place. She urges parents to consider Camp Noah for any child who may be suffering from the emotional aftermath of last year's flood. The camp will serve as an outlet for children to discuss any emotional trauma the flood may have caused them.
“Honestly, both Celebrating Resiliency and Camp Noah are about mental health more than anything” she said. “There are people who need help coping with what they have had to deal with.
Allen said she is hopeful that “Celebrate Resilience” will start a chain reaction within the community.
“Hopefully, it will be a kickoff to some monthly meetings that we can get set up for folks” Allen said. “They can be a kind of counseling session, for folks just to talk about it.
Camp Noah is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26-30. “Celebrate Resilience” is scheduled for noon through 5 p.m. Aug. 19 in Wayland.