Eastern Kentucky has been slowly but surely improving its responses towards this year’s census report and, although the numbers have risen, officials said Eastern Kentucky is still turning out “concerning” numbers.
During a recent Big Sandy Area Development District meeting, officials provided an update on some of the latest numbers regarding this year’s Census report, which counts every person living in the United States. According to Big Sandy ADD Director Ben Hale, Kentucky is doing good job responding to this year’s census report, which is currently under way.
“We’re doing pretty good as state,” Hale said. “We’re at 63 percent and as a nation we’re at 13.”
Hale said that, currently Pike County has seen the highest number of self-responses, standing at 56 percent. The City of Coal Run is at 61 percent, according to city Mayor and ADD Chairman Andrew Scott.
Johnson County comes in at 55 percent, Floyd County currently stands at 43 percent, Magoffin is at 36 percent and Martin County rounds out the region in at nearly 26 percent Hale said.
Hale said those percentages stem from individuals “self-response” meaning they either filled the report out online or dropped of the report at the rural address.
According to Hale, it’s extremely important to get the word out regarding the need to fill out the census report as it goes a long way with regards to area’s funding sources.
“I don’t think people understand how truly important it is to the financial situation in Eastern Kentucky,” Hale said. “And obviously, it has a ton to do with redistricting with our federal and state legislators.”
Individuals still needing to fill out the 2020 Census report can do so online at 2020census.gov, or individuals can also call, (844) 330-2020, to also respond to this year’s report.
