A South Floyd Elementary Assistant Principal indicted in June on charges of sex crimes against minors has appeared in Floyd County District Court and entered a plea of not guilty during her arraignment on July 14.

According to a statement from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Camron, on June 15, the grand jury charged April Bradford, 50, of Caleb Fork, Weeksbury, with 11 counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (class B felony); one count of second-degree sodomy (class C felony); and seven counts of third-degree sodomy (class D felony).

The indictment, according to Cameron’s office, charges that Bradford committed the crimes against the two victims, who were minors, between 1997 and 2007.

Court records show Bradford was arrested on the charges June 15 and released June 17 after a $25,000 property bond was posted on her behalf.

Bradford, documents said, is also ordered to stay 1,000 feet away from them.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said June 16 that Bradford has been suspended from her position pending the outcome of the case.

"Upon receiving notice of this investigation, the district consulted with board counsel and took prompt action, suspending the administrator from employment pending the outcome of the investigation and further information being received," Shepherd said. "During this suspension, the administrator was instructed to not enter the grounds of any district property and the matter was reported to the Educational Professional Standards Board. Our policy prohibits us from talking about personnel matters until final action is taken."

According to the South Floyd Elementary School website, Bradford has 26 years experience in education, with 24 years in the classroom. In addition to her roles as an educator and principal, the website shows, Bradford coached girls’ basketball for 13 years, at Osborne Elementary, South Floyd Middle School, South Floyd High School and South Floyd Elementary.

Bradford’s next scheduled court date, a pretrial conference, is set for Oct. 20.