Members of a nonprofit group spent the weekend helping Floyd County flood victims clear debris from around their homes and property.

On Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, Helping Hands, a program within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,

set up a command center in Martin and Hazard to assist with disaster relief efforts.

More than 1,200 volunteers and coordinators from Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia camped out in tents on the campus of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Martin to help with relief efforts.

The command center, which featured rows of tables under covered tents, served as a real-time call center, where flood victims could request assistance through the group’s crisis website and hotline.

Helping Hands then gathered work orders which are then processed and assigned to a team leader, who was over a team of approximately 15 members.

Church member Johnnie Brown traveled from Charleston, West Virginia, to get mandatory training and help organize the event.

“We have access to our web sites to gather work orders and coordinate with our call center here. So, hopefully, when they get here they’re ready to go out and help people,” Brown said.

According to Brown, everything is documented through the call center, leaving a detailed record of work completed.

“We keep track of every single home we got to, the work that is precisely done, and any work that is left open, it is left open on the, www.crisiscleanup.org, website, so that the next charitable organization can see that and claim that project to make sure that person is taken care of,” said Brown.

At the church in Martin, a two-lane drive-thru was set up for flood victims to receive not only food and water packets, but shovels, wheelbarrows, crow bars and any other tools needed to assist in cleanup.

The group sent out 56 crews on Aug. 27 morning to help with relief efforts.

“None of this goes back to the church,” Brown said. “We will leave it. If anything is brought back, and we actually encourage them to leave it with the homeowners, if they need a wheelbarrow or shovel or anything. It will stay here and they will donate it to a local charity.”

Floyd County native and former bishop at the church Kevin Osborne lives in Grayson now, but rushed back to help once the floods hit.

“I worked 13 years as a highway foreman, so I got to see the one tornado we had, the ice storm, the flooding in Floyd and Johnson counties, it was bad, but not that large of scale,” Osborne said.

The volume of water in a short period of time made reaching some victims of the late July flooding impossible for days.

“It covers such a huge area and that’s what made it so hard and such a challenge to get everybody out here the help they needed,” said Osborne.