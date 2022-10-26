During the Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Conference held last week in Pikeville, it was announced that Floyd County and Prestonsburg were awarded a grant of $3 million to purchase the former Thunder Ridge property for economic development.

However, while it was announced during the conference that a company — Boxvana — was going to be constructing a 200,000-square-foot facility and employing 50 people, officials now say that the property remains open for economic development.

The grant was secured with the help of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, Gov. Andy Beshear, state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. The trio have been working for over a year with officials from the state’s economic development cabinet on the purchase, Williams said.

According to Williams, when county officials applied for the AML funding, it was a requirement to list potential businesses who have shown interest in the Thunder Ridge site.

On the application, Kentucky-based Boxvana, which manufactures modular and work structures, was listed as a potential business interested in moving to Thunder Ridge.

Williams said several potential businesses have reached out showing interest in relocating to Floyd County. During the initial application process, Boxana was listed as a potential business, but Williams stresses that the application can and will be modified and any potential business will be thoroughly vetted before moving forward.

The Thunder Ridge site can accommodate numerous businesses and already has in place key infrastructure such as water, sewer and electrical, Williams said.

Williams notes that any businesses that wish to locate to the Thunder Ridge site, will be thoroughly vetted through officials with AML in Atlanta, as well as state and local officials.

“Look, we’re not going to be pushed into making a poor decision, because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us. We’re not going to get a do-over on this,” said Williams.

Boxvana filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Aug. 2, in U.S. District Court in Pikeville, to preserve the company’s assets.

According to the Mountain Citizen newspaper in Inez, Boxvana owes several creditors, including the Martin County Economic Development Authority, which is owed $192,213 in rent and penalties.

In its bankruptcy filing, the Mountain Citizen reported. Boxvana listed its top 20 creditors with the largest unsecured claims totaling $710,497 in the Chapter 11 filing, which did not include the $192,213 owed to the MCEDA.

The Mountain Citizen reported the MCEDA also filed a restraining order against Boxana and its President and Manager, Harrison Langley, after it was discovered Langley sold equipment and other items belonging to MCEDA. The order prevents him from selling equipment or other items which did not belong to him or the company.

The success of the Thunder Ridge project, Williams said, does not depend on Boxvana.

“Boxvana, and their financial woes, does not play into our decision on how to move forward on this,” Williams said.

Williams said there is plenty of interest in the Thunder Ridge site.

“We have been talking to the state for a couple of years, we knew this is an up-and-down business with Boxvana, but there are other businesses that will be committing and we will be doing a modification on our application,” Williams said.