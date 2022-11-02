At its regular meeting Oct. 25, the Prestonsburg City Utilities Commission discussed the Clean Water Program Grant and how it will positively affect the area.
Utilities Commission Superintendent Brian Music said they will be receiving $327,934 from the grant and will be using these funds to replace 1,800 meters.
Music said Prestonsburg City Utilities bills its customers based on actual usage as measured by meters installed where water service lines enter each customer’s property.
Originally, these meters were read manually by distribution staff. In approximately 2005, Prestonsburg City Utilities installed remote-read water meters, which transmit usage data for collection using a receiving device in a water distribution department vehicle as it drives by each of the city’s 8,900 water customer locations.
One-thousand eight hundred of the first generation of remote-read water meters installed by Prestonsburg City Utilities are now past warranty expiration, reaching the end of their useful life cycle, necessitating an immediate need for replacement.
“Meter replacement is an example of PCUC’s commitment to responsible water system maintenance,” said Music.
According to Music the project will enhance their ability to monitor and control utility resources for accurate system modeling, planning, and assist in leak detection identification and notification. The data collected will empower their staff with information needed to help both the utility and customers understand their bill, provide recommendations on how to save and identify what might be the cause of periods with abnormally high water consumption.
Prestonsburg City Utilities Commission meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Water Utility office. All meetings are open to the public.