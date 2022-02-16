The City of Wheelwright has been battling trash issues for some time. From debris swept down due to high water, to that strewn around by animals, to garbage not being stored in proper containers, it is visible at times when driving through town.
At the Feb. 9, meeting of the Wheelwright City Commission, Mayor Don “Booty” Hall detailed a new sanitation program that will not only help clean up the city, but will add zero cost to the residents of Wheelwright.
According to Mayor Hall, any resident within city limits is eligible to pick up a heavy-duty commercial grade trash can free of charge. Those living within city limits can come by City Hall, where they will fill out a form and be issued a trash can with a specific number.
There will be no charge for the cans, however, if an assigned trash can is damaged or stolen, the city asks that residents pay a $25 fee, which is the cost to the city to replace the cans.
“They’ve got to see we’re here to help and we’re worried about the garbage problem too, or we wouldn’t have bought all of these containers,” Hall said.
Hall said he wants to ensure the city has purchased enough containers for all citizens who desire a new trash can. Residents may sign up for an additional can if needed, once the first wave of cans are issued.
“We’ll go through town first, everybody can get one. After that, whatever's left, people can come in and get an extra one,” Hall said.