A Pikeville man who was found guilty of using his drug treatment clinics to bilk patients out of millions of dollars will spend the next 10 years behind bars, a federal judge ruled in U.S. District Court in Pikeville March 8.

U.S. District Judge Robert Wier sentenced Eugene Sisco, 36, of Flora Street, to a total of 125 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release, during a hearing which went for hours, as testimony and arguments by both sides of the case established that Sisco could face between 11 and 14 years in prison on the charges of wire fraud and healthcare fraud. In addition, Wier ordered that Sisco pay $5.7 million in restitution and forfeit $3 million seized during the investigation.

According to court records, Sisco owned medication assisted treatment (MAT) clinics in Pike Floyd and Harlan counties which offered services to people struggling with addiction to opioids. Prosecutors charged, and it was established at trial, that Sisco had come up with a scheme by which he charged patients $200 to $300 per month in cash for treatment, even though many patients had Medicaid insurance. Sisco, prosecutors charged, falsely claimed his clinics were not allowed to bill Medicaid for some services. The total in cash collected through the course of the scheme, documents said, was approximately $5 million, while Sisco continued to bill Medicaid for the services, as well.

The jury also found that Sisco engaged in a health care fraud scheme, by causing his laboratory, Toxperts, LLC, to bill for medically unnecessary urine drug testing of samples collected from patients at his clinics, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV, The physician witnesses at trial testified that they did not order this urine drug testing, and that some of it was done at Sisco’s direction for billing purposes, as opposed to any medical reason. Sisco is not a doctor or medical professional. At sentencing, Judge Wier found that this fraud caused a loss of more than $2 million to the Medicaid and Medicare programs.

Wier said that he decided on the sentence after considering a number of various factors, including the jury’s recommendation, past convictions, Sisco’s actions, the scope of the crime, the length of time that the crime occurred, economic loss caused by the crime, detail and implementation and the “lack of oversight” that Sisco had during the operation.

“The sentence has to reflect the seriousness of the crime. This is high-dollar fraudulent conduct,” Wier said, referring to Sisco’s operation. “The whole thing was founded on falsity … It was a calculated cynical way to profit off of these clinics.”

Wier acknowledged that Sisco has a history of mental illness, that he is a “family man” and that he has served his community in the past. However, he said that the sentence must be appropriate to rectify the losses that it caused for its 1,700 victims. He said Sisco “called all the shots” in the operation and did not demonstrate “remorse or guilt” for his actions, adding that Sisco blamed several people besides himself for the events that took place.

“What I’ve not heard is Mr. Sisco admitting his blame in what happened,” Wier said. “He called all the shots. … These people were exploited and taken advantage of. These people were trying to solve an economic problem that was created by Mr. Sisco.”

Sisco’s attorney, Justin Cory Hamilton, argued during the hearing that Sisco should be given probation or allowed to remain free pending appeal on several grounds, including that Sisco was a good person who would not be made better by time in prison.

Hamilton said that Sisco was transparent in his activities and that Sisco had “made mistakes” in using an “illegal loophole” to make money.

“It was wrong and he knows that,” Hamilton said. “What Eugene was doing, he thought it was legal.”

Hamilton also argued that those paying the money did receive full treatment for their drug addiction problems.

“No one said they received subpar treatment at Eugene’s clinics,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton read a letter that Sisco wrote, in which he apologized to his family, specifically his wife and children, and said that he had discovered early that his calling was to be a “servant soldier” helping people to fight the toughest battle of their lives.

In the letter, Sisco asked to be granted an opportunity to “right these wrongs that I have committed.”

“He’s thankful nobody was hurt and, in some way, he was able to help,” Hamilton said.

Wier determined during the hearing that the victims in the case could be classified as “vulnerable” because of several factors, which increased the potential penalties Sisco faced.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul McCaffrey, who prosecuted the case, said during the hearing that a victim in the case testified at trial that they were so fearful of a relapse that, faced with the need to come up with the cash for the services, they sold prescriptions on the street to have the cash to pay for the testing at Sisco’s clinic.

Some, he said, didn’t have the means to travel to another clinic.

“There is an inherent vulnerability in these patients,” he said, adding that because of their addiction and fear of relapse, they had less willingness to challenge Sisco’s scheme.

McCaffrey said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky has attacked the opioid epidemic from every angle, but that Sisco’s criminal scheme was “particularly egregious.”

“It preyed upon the weaknesses of drug-addicted people,” McCaffrey said, adding it wasn’t a “Robin Hood-type” case where the poor was stealing from the rich. “We had a well-off individual stealing from the poor.”

McCaffrey also raised issues during the hearing about how much money Sisco has access to. FBI Agent Randolph Copley testified that one witness, who did not testify, had told him that, at a dinner on the date of the raids on the clinics, Sisco had asked a friend, Jarrad Tyler Smith, to “move” $2 million in cash for him.

However, Smith testified during the hearing that he did not recall Sisco asking him that.

McCaffrey also raised the issue by pointing out that Sisco and family members traveled to Los Angeles for the recent Superbowl, an event for which tickets sold at prices around $6,000. However, McCaffrey pointed out, in his presentence report, Sisco presented that he only had $1,500 in his bank account.

“That this defendant is transparent about anything is laughable,” McCaffrey said.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Kentucky State Police and the Office of Attorney General, Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse.

Under federal law, Sisco will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. He was immediately taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.