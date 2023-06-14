A coal company and an employee were recently sentenced for violating the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s (MSHA) regulations requiring accurate respirable coal-dust-sampling in underground coal mines.

Black Diamond Coal Company, LLC was sentenced for submitting false samples and Walter Perkins, a certified dust examiner, was sentenced for lying to MSHA special investigators.

Black Diamond was sentenced to pay a fine of $200,000 and to two years of probation.

Additionally, because there is no immediate way of knowing whether any miners may develop black lung because of dust overexposure, Black Diamond was ordered to pay restitution of $400 to any miner who is no longer employed in the mining industry — meaning they no longer have access to free black lung screenings — to obtain their own screenings.

This restitution for miners exposed to unknown respirable dust levels, after a company falsified the dust-sampling, is the first of its kind.

Perkins, 45 of Harlan County, was sentenced to a 12-month split sentence, with six months to be served in prison and six months to be served in home detention, followed by one year of supervised release to follow.

The incidents involved in the case occurred at Black Diamond Coal’s Mine #1 in Floyd County, where Perkins was the certified dust sampler, responsible for testing related to the sampling of respirable coal dust.

According to court documents, the sampling is conducted through the use of a continuous personal dust monitor (CPDM) and is conducted by a certified person. The CPDMs must be worn and operated by the miners being sampled for a set period of time, portal-to-portal.

On Oct. 8 2020, Black Diamond and Perkins, court records show, failed to keep a CPDM on a designated miner portal-to-portal and instead ran the CPDM on the surface in clean air.

Furthermore, according to court documents, between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, 2020, the company knowingly made and certified false statements and representations in its sampling data electronically submitted to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

On Oct. 8, 2020, court records show, Perkins told a federal certified mine inspector investigating the operations at Mine #1 that he had assigned the CPDM to the miner operator, but that the pump had a malfunction when, in truth, he knew that he had never given the CPDM to the miner operator and that it had no malfunctions.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 4 2021, Perkins told a federal MSHA special investigator, when asked why the CPDM was running outside on Oct. 8, 2020, that he had taken the CPDM in that morning but, “brought it right back out because it had quit. The miner man hollered at me, said that the pump went off and said diagnosis failure.”

Records show Perkins pleaded guilty to committing a knowing violation of health and safety standards and making a false statement and Black Diamond pleaded guilty to willful violation of health and safety standards and issuing a false record.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed by Perkins’ lawyer, although he graduated highschool, Perkins has difficulty reading and writing.

Perkins, who had worked for Black Diamond for over 20 years, has acknowledged the wrongdoing in providing false reports, the memorandum stated, however he gained nothing from doing so besides keeping his job.

Perkins was directed by his supervisor to lie to agents about the circumstances of the creation of the data, the memorandum said, and because Perkins had nothing to gain from his wrongful actions, it should be considered that the primary responsibility here lies with the employer.

Perkins’ illiteracy and limited employability were factors in his decision to follow the directive of his employer in providing false information in this case, the memorandum said.

The investigation into the case was conducted by MSHA’s Barbourville District Office. Assistant United States Attorney Emily Greenfield and Special Assistant United States Attorney Jason Grover, from the Department of Labor, represented the United States.