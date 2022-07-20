COAL RUN — During the Coal Run City Commission meeting held on July 14, the commission took action to help a nearby police department working through a tragedy.
On June 30, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins and K9 Officer Drago all lost their lives during a shooting incident at Allen in Floyd County. Several others were injured, as well.
In the midst of the tragic loss, the Prestonsburg Police Department has also found themselves in need of three vehicles.
It didn’t take long for Coal Run city officials to agree to surplus a spare Dodge Charger to their neighbors, which was approved during the meeting.
“The fact that they are surplusing a vehicle to us that is in good operation and is available for us to use almost immediately is a huge asset to us,” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said.
The motion to surplus the cruiser was made by Commissioner Joseph Adkins and quickly seconded by Commissioner Beverly Jo Osborne. The motion carried through unanimously.
“We cannot thank Coal Run enough for their generosity and for thinking of us in this time,” Stapleton said. “It is a real heartfelt sincere thanks that they have stepped up to help us.”