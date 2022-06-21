Coleman, Appalachian Newspapers ad director, dies at 51

Appalachian Newspapers Regional Advertising Director Danny Coleman died on June 20 at the age of 51.
Coleman, a resident of Belfry, had worked at Appalachian Newspapers as advertising sales representative from 2000 to 2001, and served as advertising director from 2001 to 2007, then became advertising director again from 2015 until the time of his passing, overseeing advertising operations for the Appalachian News-Express in Pikeville, the Floyd County Chronicle and Times in Prestonsburg, the Hazard Herald in Hazard, the Mingo Messenger in Williamson, West Virginia, and The Paintsville Herald in Paintsville.
Coleman was also heavily involved in his community, serving as treasurer for the Belfry Area Youth Soccer program, volunteering with Relay For Life from 2001 to 2006 and serving in several positions, including on the Board of Directors, with McVeigh United Pentecostal Church. He also served as vice president of the Board of Directors of the Tug Valley Arts Council.
Appalachian Newspapers Inc. Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck said that Coleman was an “honest man who loved his family, his wife and his co-workers.” Additionally, Vanderbeck said, Coleman’s faith in God was evident and his absence will be felt.
“The ANI family is heartbroken about Danny’s passing,” Vanderbeck said. “He was a great person and a great leader. His kind words, support and robust laugh will be missed by everyone in our organization. Today is a sad day for our family. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of presstime.