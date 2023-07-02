Matthew Coleman has been named Director of the Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) at the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health (UK CERH), effective July 1, 2023.
The KORH, according to a statement from the organization, was established in 1991 through federal legislation to support the health and well-being of Kentuckians by promoting access to rural health services. The program provides a framework for linking small rural communities with local, state and federal resources while working toward long-term solutions to rural health issues.
Coleman has more than a decade of experience across both the healthcare and public education sectors, and has served in various roles at the KORH since 2021, working as a rural project manager and a rural program specialist.
In his new role as KORH director, the statement said, Coleman will oversee a number of federally-funded programs, including the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Grant Program, the Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program, the Kentucky Rural Hospital Flexibility Program and a variety of other services and activities geared toward Veterans, emergency management leadership, rural health clinics and critical access hospitals.
“We are pleased to welcome Matt into his new role as a strong leader who possesses the education, knowledge and experience to bring leadership to the KORH and UK CERH as we strive to improve the health and wellbeing of the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Fran Feltner, director of the UK CERH, which serves as the federally designated KORH.
“During my time at KORH, I have been fortunate to work with a great team and to collaborate with hospitals, clinics and many community partners. I look forward to building upon this foundation to continue engaging with rural stakeholders with a focus on advancing rural health across the state,” said Coleman.
Coleman holds a master of science in Strategic Management from the University of the Cumberlands and a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Morehead State University. He lives in Beattyville with his wife Glenna and their four children.