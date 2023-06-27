Communities throughout the Appalachian Newspapers coverage area are preparing to celebrate Independence Day throughout the holiday weekend.

Those events include:

Floyd County, Kentucky

— Left Beaver Fire and Rescue will be having food, music, inflatables and fireworks at Minnie Ball Park on July 1. Singing will start at 4:30, with fireworks beginning at dark.

— Prestonsburg’s 4th of July Celebration Carnival will be taking place at Archer Park from June 29-July 4. The carnival will include rides, food, and games, and will open at 3 pm on weekdays and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. There will be live music on July 3 and 4 at 7:00 pm, with fireworks closing the event out at 10 pm on July 4. Star City Day will be at “the stage” in Prestonsburg on July 4. There will be music, food and vendors.

— The City of Wheelwright will have fireworks at the park beside the Wheelwright swimming pool on July 4. The fireworks will start at dark. The city will also be hosting Wildfire Championship Wrestling from 6-8 on the park's ball court. There will be free hotdogs and soda provided. The national anthem will be performed by Seth Hall.

— The City of Martin will be having inflatables and a water slide at the park across from the hospital on July 1 from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. There will be vendors set up, along with free pizza and drinks. There will also be drawings for door prizes. Fireworks will start at dark.

Johnson County, Kentucky

— The City of Paintsville will play host to two major Independence Day events, one being the usual city fireworks display, which will be visible from most downtown locations and the Mayo Plaza, beginning at “dark-thirty,” or around 9 p.m. on July 4. One other event is on offer on the weekend of June 30 and July 1, as the Paint Creek Freedom Fest makes its debut featuring live music from the likes of Kentucky Headhunters, Cole Chaney, Nick Jamerson and Les Masters Band (and more) will coincide with a festival complete with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, inflatables, water slides and more, all for free and hosted by Alley on Main, the City of Paintsville, Paintsville Tourism, Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks and the Paintsville Beautification Committee. For more information, search for the event on Facebook.

Mingo County, West Virginia

— The Beech Creek Community Park will host an Independence Day Celebration on Friday, July 7. Activities include food, drinks and games. There will be three live bands: Boxer Prater and the Ought One Band, the Gauge City Band and Willy and the Poor Boyz. Fireworks will cap off the night.

— The Town of Delbarton will host its annual Red, White and Boom celebration beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, with fireworks, food and music provided by a D.J. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

— The Town of Gilbert will kick off festivities this year with their fireworks show on Saturday, July 1, at 9:30 p.m.

— The Town of Kermit will have a fireworks show on Monday, July 3, at dark. Vendors are encouraged to set up booths in the town park around 7 p.m. There will also be free watermelon.

Perry County, Kentucky

— Hazard’s Independence Day celebrations will kick off Friday, June 30 with the Queen City Sparkler “5K Color Run” presented by The Sapling Center and Appalachian Arts Alliance beginning at the ArtStation Courtyard on Main Street. Event begins at 7 p.m., race begins at 8 p.m. Registration is $35. For more information or to register, visit, artstationky.org. On Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4, events will kick off with a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the picnic shelter beside Hazard City Hall, followed at 1 p.m. by a bike/car parade on Main Street. The Freedom Float on the North Fork River will get underway at 2 p.m. At 7 p.m., the city amphitheater will host a community concert featuring Letha Patterson. Mid Life Crisis will perform at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater and fireworks will get underway at 9:45 p.m.

Pike County, Kentucky

— The City of Coal Run will have their Independence Day events on July 3. Activities begin at 7 p.m. in the city park with music, wrestling, inflatables, free hot dogs and drinks and fireworks at dark.

— Elkhorn City will celebrate Independence Day on July 1. Events will be held from noon to 10 p.m. on Main Street with inflatables, cookout, street vendors, horseshoe and cornhole

tournament, music and fireworks at dark.

— The Marrowbone Fire Department will be hosting an Independence Day celebration beginning at 2 p.m. on July 1 at the Wolfpit Industrial Park. Vendors will be set up at the event and there will be inflatables, hot dogs and drinks available free of charge. A memorial tribute fireworks display will be held in memory of Assistant Chief Brian Belcher at 10 p.m., followed by another fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day.

— The City of Pikeville will celebrate Independence Day on July 4 with events starting at 2:30 p.m. in the city park and the main street stage areas featuring music, magic show, food, drinks, face painting and fireworks at dark.

— The 42nd Annual Thunder in the Valley fireworks show in South Williamson will be presented by the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, July 3. Traditionally, hundreds of residents from Mingo and Pike counties turn out for this Fourth of July celebration. The event is held in the Goody/South Williamson community of Pike County. Many families, groups and churches set up in grassy areas and parking lots throughout the area for picnics, games and fellowship prior to one of the longest fireworks displays in the region beginning at 10 p.m.

