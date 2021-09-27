Local officials, business owners and volunteers held a community cleanup Saturday, September 18, in downtown Prestonsburg.
Volunteers, including Executive Director of Prestonsburg Tourism Samantha Johnson were on hand to help beatify the city.
The crews cleaned the city’s sidewalks, hanging baskets, flower beds and the park in downtown.
Prestonsburg City Councilwoman Brittainy Branham took time out of her weekend off to help make Prestonsburg beautiful.
“Volunteers came out and helped us spruce up the city a little bit. We’re doing some weeding, painting, and general garbage pickup. We’re just trying to beautify our little town,” Branham said.
With the Jenny Wiley Festival just around the corner, throngs of people will descend upon Floyd County during the first of October.
“We’ve got the Jenny Wiley Festival coming up, so we just wanted to take some extra steps to help the city out. They have some workers who are dealing with illness and things right now, so they’re a little short staffed, so we thought we’d just pitch in and help out,” said Branham.