The Floyd County Community Foundation recently awarded a $3,000 grant to the Floyd County Rescue Squad. The grant will be used for general operations to assist the Rescue Squad in carrying out its mission.

The Floyd County Community Foundation was created in 2018 to provide individuals, families, and businesses with a passion for Floyd County the opportunity to build lasting legacies.

The Community Foundation was established by local people to help build a stronger community, provide economic opportunities and leadership initiatives, leverage resources and build capacity, and support local interests and causes.

Since forming, the Floyd County Community Foundation has awarded over $110,000 in local grants and redeployed national grants to fund projects in Floyd County.

Ellen Harris, chair of the Floyd County Community Foundation, spoke of the importance to have funds in place.

“Our ultimate goal is to build a significant endowment fund that will allow us to continue to fund projects like the Rescue Squad. Together, with everyone’s help, we can make a difference Floyd County,” Harris said.

Floyd County Rescue Squad Capt. Richie Schoolcraft, stated how important receiving the grant was, given, the squad were unable to host their auction last year due to the pandemic.

“Any donations we get are greatly appreciated. It’s a struggle just to make it, especially, through COVID,” he said.

Fundraising and the FCRS auction, typically held in August, are the main sources of income for the squad.

“We weren’t allowed to have our auction for the past two years, so $3,000 helps us greatly here. Schoolcraft continued, “We normally have our auction in August and that’s our main fundraiser and the last two years have hit us hard without having it.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Floyd County Rescue Squad, you can give them a call at, (606) 886-8114.

Floyd County Community Foundation board members encourage businesses and individuals to step up and donate to help support the good work happening in Floyd County. Board members are Ellen Harris (chair), John Rosenberg (vice chair), Kelli Martin (secretary), Missy Allen, Rhonda Clark, Misha Curnutte, Alicia Dawson, Suzanne Kinzer, Surekha Maddiwar, Evan Smith, Jim Stewart, and Kathy Stumbo.