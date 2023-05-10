Residents from across Floyd County gathered at the old Floyd County Courthouse and at Archer Park on May 4, to celebrate the National Day of Prayer.
The National Day of Prayer was established by President Harry S. Truman on July 4, 1952, however, was changed to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 18 from Auxier were on-hand to raise the American flag and assist in the ceremony.
Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams spoke of the importance of prayer, given all the county has been through in the past few years.
“It’s important for us, not only as a county, but as a country, to recognize the National Day of Prayer. We’ve faced so many challenges the last few years and we’ve been beaten down, but we realize the gift we’ve been given from God,” Williams said.
Though the country remains divided on many issues, Williams said he believes many Americans turn to prayer.
“With the direction some folks want our country to go in, I believe the majority of people in this country still believe in prayer,” said Williams.