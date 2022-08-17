The Prestonsburg Tourism Commission’s recent meeting focused on the community’s need to heal from recent tragedies.

Tourism Director Samantha Johnson said it's been hard to schedule an event recently for the town to enjoy, when there is so much heartache.

“We’ve been in a limbo with events recently,” says Johnson. “Sometimes it's COVID-19 because we are still in that stage right now; sometimes it's in response to what's happened to the community recently.”

Johnson said the community’s selflessness is showing as neighbors do whatever they can to help one another persevere through these moments of hardship.

“We have 150 displaced people at the moment, there are a variety of reasons, and each thing is just another hit and it's also a hard balance," she said. "We are having to watch people live off a minimal diet right now so they can buy food to feed their neighbors."

Johnson said the commission and other community leaders want to be here to help the community to heal.

“I get choked up talking about it. We’re in a tough spot right now when it comes to encouraging people to go downtown," Johnson said. "We are in survival mode right now. It’s a really fine line and one thing I’d like to look at is possibly supporting a free event downtown, so we can encourage folks to come out and attempt to heal with one another. So they can feel okay to smile for a minute, and to sit there and feel what they feel, we don’t want to ask people to come out right now and ask them to spend money."

The Prestonsburg Tourism Commission meets at noon every second Tuesday at the Mountain Arts Center. All meetings are open to the public.