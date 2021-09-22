At 33 years old, Kristin Smith had big plans, according to her family.

The mother of two was attending Big Sandy Community and Technical College online, where she was set to complete the Medical Billing and Coding program in December.

All of those dreams were cut short in June 2021, when Smith was discovered dead by her boyfriend.

Originally ruled a suicide, family and friends say rumors have been swirling about her death, and they are searching for the truth as to what happened to Smith.

Smith’s mother, Evella McGuire, says no one has given her straight answers since the incident.

“These days and times, you don’t know who’s telling the truth and who isn’t— I just want answers. Not heresay, not somebody said this, not somebody said that, I want answers, and I’m not going to stop until I get them,” McGuire said.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, family, friends and supporters of Smith, gathered in front of the Floyd County Justice Center in Prestonsburg for a “Justice For Kristin March,” to shed light on her death and bring attention to the case.

“She was my only daughter. Kristin would help people nobody else would help. That was the kind of heart she had,” said McGuire.

A second planned March in Smith’s honor will be held in mid-to-late October.

The case is still active according to Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville, and they say the investigation is still ongoing.