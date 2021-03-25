PAINTSVILLE — People from the Johnson County community and beyond are mourning the loss of Brian Moore, a first responder who worked for the past 13 years for Paintsville EMS, after Moore passed away as the result of injuries received in a crash between Moore’s motorcycle and a vehicle that took place on March 22.
Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon had a lot of praise for Moore, who he said had a “big heart” and went out of his way to work with charities and to try and give back to the community he also helped protect. Moore did charity work through his profession as a first responder, as well as through his position as president of the Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club Chapter 28 which has hosted numerous charity events in the past, including their “Burn Runs” which raise money for Camp Ytiliba, a Shriner’s Hospital for Children camp for children who have been burned.
“I can tell you a little bit about Brian, if you want me to,” Runyon said. “He was an extremely gifted paramedic, he was also promoted to captain and I think this July would have made him 14 years of service to the city. It’s like I told somebody here just a few minutes ago, Brian was a big guy with a big heart — if anybody ever needed anything, then he was always there to help. If the department needed somebody to jump in and work a bunch of overtime, he was always willing to do that. Brian was big on charity work, he was. It’s just going to be a tough loss.
“It’s going to be a tough loss for everybody, and our prayers go out to the family and trying to help them get through this,” Runyon said. “It’s one of those situations that, we may try to replace him, but those shoes are going to be very, very hard to fill.”
Elliott County 911 Director Robin Thornsberry said she had watched Moore grow up during years of working alongside his father, Dewey Moore, and said that it was Brian Moore’s dream as a child to become a paramedic and a firefighter — a dream he ultimately succeeded in making a reality.
“Many here at Elliott County EMS watched Brian grow up. We watched him work and strive to become a medic and firefighter,” Thornsberry said. “I can remember, at a young age, that is all he wanted to do. He lived his dream. (Brian) will be missed. Please say a prayer for his wife Beverly, his kids, his dad and mom, Dewey and Kay and all of his EMS and firefighter families and friends. We love you and will miss you.”
Runyon said that, as with all crashes resulting in a fatality, the collision that led to Moore’s passing is still being investigated.
Funeral arrangements had not yet been set as of presstime on March 23.
