The Floyd County Animal Shelter recently sent out a call to the community for help — and officials say the community responded.

Officials said the shelter has been running near capacity for many months now. With the grips of the pandemic still ongoing, the strain on the shelter to house, feed and clean the animals is greater than ever.

The decision was made to reach out to the community through social media for help, otherwise, the animal shelter would be forced to start euthanizing animals.

Local Prestonsburg Attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who, oversees the FCAS, took to Facebook with a message — “For the first time in years we may have to euthanize due to overcrowding. Our cages are full. Our phones ring daily for requests to bring more in. Animal Control has a waiting list to bring more in. If you are a reputable rescue or looking to adopt now is the time. We have wonderful pets just waiting for their chance to shine. We are begging for your help. Please share our photos, our page, spread the word. The lives of these animals depend on it,” the post read.

“The staff announced we would have to go to euthanasia due to the overcrowding.” Pillersdorf continued, “2,300 people shared that thing and the good news is, we had the busiest week of the year.”

Several local businesses stepped up to help, as Pop’s Chevrolet and Copperhead Gun and Range paid all the shelter’s adoption fees until the end of February. Weststar Lubricants is also donating a free bag of food for any pet adopted.

“I went over on Saturday, and we knocked it down to two-thirds. In other words, the shelter is one-third full today,” said Pillersdorf.

The FCAS is currently in a fundraising campaign to build a new animal shelter. Pillersdorf states the current building is “literally falling apart.”

If you would like to adopt a pet, or donate to the FCAS, you can call, (606) 886-3189.