Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. announced in a recent statement that Jerry Pinion has been promoted to the position of assistant vice president, POD manager of Community Trust Bank Inc.
Pinion’s duties, the statement said, include managing of Item Processing, POD Processing, Statement Rendering, Lockbox Processing, Mobile Deposit Review, Remote Deposit Capture, Printing Processing, and the courier service. His office is located at the Community Trust Bank Operations Center in Pikeville.
Pinion has worked for Community Trust Bank for over 33 years. He graduated from Millard High School in Millard. He attended Prestonsburg Community College and earned degrees in Business Management and Marketing at Pikeville College in Pikeville.
Pinion is a member of Prestonsburg Church of Christ, a member of the Pikeville YMCA, and a member of the Big Sandy Road Runners Club. He resides in Harold.