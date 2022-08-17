When extreme flooding swept across Eastern Kentucky, pets and stray animals were also impacted and lost their homes and shelters.

Soon animal safe houses and shelters were overwhelmed with displaced wounded animals in need of immediate medical care.

The Kentucky Humane Society has been on the ground in Eastern Kentucky carrying out animal rescues in an effort to transport those displaced animals to the Floyd County and Pike County animal shelters.

Kayla Paige, a caregiver at the Floyd County Animal Shelter, said the shelter took in 10 dogs, a few of which were severely wounded.

“The Red Cross called us and told us some people had to surrender their pets because they didn’t have homes anymore, or the housing they found did not allow pets,” Paige said. “We took those animals in from the Martin Community Center. Then there were those that were wounded and needed medical help, so we asked Safe Hands Rescue in Floyd County to help us.”

Paige said someone found a kitten in a ditch and brought it in and there have been two dogs that were severely wounded that also needed immediate medical attention.

“Safe Hands Rescue has been phenomenal in helping take care of these animals, getting them the attention they need,” she said. “One dog lost some teeth and had wounds on its face, and another had a stab wound through its chest that needed stitches.

“These animals are so precious, and they are so sad,” she said. “We love them, and they need care. We even have some that are afraid of water, they just stand and shake all over at bath time because they have been traumatized.”

Founder and Director of Safe Hands Rescue-Floyd County Lynne Bengston said the rescue relieves overcrowding in Eastern Kentucky animal shelters and obtains treatment for the animals at an area veterinary clinic.

“When the flood hit the area, we sprang into action,” Bengston said. “We began to take in pets and animals, wounded or otherwise, that needed a place to stay and/or needed to be nursed back to health. One dog we took in had severe trauma to the head. We have an account set up at Highland Veterinary Clinic and they have been taking care of the animals when we bring them in.”

Bengston said Safe Hands Rescue delivered pet food and supplies to many areas of hard-hit Floyd County.

“We have been down in hollows in Garrett and Wayland where everything was completely decimated,” Bengston said. “We also took supplies and food to Jenny Wiley State Park where people are camping out because they have no pet food either. Some people have been making the hard decision to surrender their pets, and we know that is a hard decision.”

Bengston said animals that were rescued from the flood waters are not allowed to leave the shelters, yet so their owners have the best chance of finding them.

“What we are doing is taking the owner surrenders and non-flood area strays out of the shelters, to free up space in the shelter,” Bengston said. “The Pike County Animal Shelter is holding animals in temporary housing who are trying to get their pets back. We plan to deliver 93 animals to Minneapolis to find new homes for them.”

Bengston said Safe Hands will take care of any medical needs for pets, not just those affected by the flood.

“We had a gentleman whose dog lost an eye, and the brain was exposed due to this injury,” Bengston said. “This man was heartbroken because he did not have the money for veterinary care. He was going to surrender his dog after he found out we would take care of the expense. We told him we even pay for spay and neutering, and no one was going to take his dog.”

Guardians of Rescue, a New York-based animal rescue charity, has been providing food and supplies for pets in areas such as Virgie, Elkhorn City, Wayland and Garrett.

Nicki Dawson, of Guardians of Rescue, said the organization deploys to disaster areas around the country to help animals in need and she has seen stories of hope and heartbreak.

“A senior citizen with an oxygen tank was sitting on her porch in Virgie because she would not leave her home, and her dog sat next to her,” Dawson said. “A team was cleaning out mud at her home, another team was on the ground with hot food and asked her if her dog was hungry. She covered her face with her hands and began to cry as she said thank you for offering my dog some food. I’m telling you; people love their animals.

“Our work can be heart-wrenching, but it is rewarding because animal lovers and pet owners appreciate what we do, and we want to help the most vulnerable and a lot of times those happen to be animals,” she said.

As the flood waters continued to recede, a population of pet owners in the Elkhorn City and the Virgie area found they could not keep their pets because their living conditions had changed.

The Pike County Animal Shelter opened its doors to those displaced animals, and they are still housed there.

Pike County Animal Shelter Director Lorrie Goff said the shelter took in 18 animals due to people losing their homes.

“It has truly been a sad time for our people here in Eastern Kentucky,” Goff said. “We have taken in 18 strays from the Virgie and Elkhorn City area due to the flooding. When the pet owners’ circumstances change, they are welcome to pick up their pets from the shelter. Guardians of Rescue has dropped by a couple times with supplies and dog food to help us here, and it has been greatly appreciated.”