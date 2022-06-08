The City of Wayland welcomed a new business to town on Friday, June 3, as Compassion Pediatrics held a ribbon-cutting in front of their new office.

Dr. Kyle Bow, a Betsy Layne native and Pikeville High School graduate, also recently opened an office in Pikeville.

Bow obtained his medical degree from the University of Kentucky. He then moved to Orlando, Florida, where he completed his pediatric training at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Bow spoke of how it was important to return home and serve the people of Eastern Kentucky, noting some patients have to drive long distances to seek even basic care.

“We stand here in the great town of Wayland, rich in history, we’re hoping to add some history to it.” Bow continued. “It may be a little less known today than it was years ago, but again, I think we have a very bright future ahead of us, and this town certainly isn’t forgotten.”

Bow has also worked as a pediatric urgent care physician and is very dedicated to his missionary work and his faith.

Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz said the new pediatric office was a vision for many in the community.

“This is part of a dream that I think we all have for something better. It’s not just about Wayland. This is about Floyd County, Eastern Kentucky and maybe even the state of Kentucky,” Fultz said.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, who was also in attendance, said the office will improve the quality of life for many Floyd County children.

“More than a financial investment in our communities, this is a human investment,” Williams said. “This is an investment in the quality of life for our kids and our community. It’s just like a jigsaw puzzle and filling in these pieces of quality healthcare is a big part of moving our community forward.”

Ashley Tackett Laferty, 95th Dist. state representative, said she has known Dr. Bow for years, and her children are patients of his.

“I’ve known Dr. Bow for a very long time and he actually treats my children, so I’m glad he’s bringing quality healthcare closer to home. I live in Martin, so I’ll be bringing my kids to Wayland,” Tackett Laferty said.

Compassion Pediatrics is located at 2643 King Kelly Coleman Highway, and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. The office is closed on Saturday and Sunday. To schedule an appointment, call, (606) 531-4040.