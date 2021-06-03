As our Class of 2021 graduates walk across the stage, I want to take a moment to congratulate them for their hard work and accomplishments.
This year’s graduating class walks across the stage on the back end of a once in a hundred-year pandemic. The disruption in student’s educational experience over the past year and a half of school is unfortunate. They — along with their teachers and loved ones—have overcome challenges through their dedication and fortitude.
The Class of 2021 is entering into a much different world from the one I entered when I graduated high school. Technology has changed the makeup of our workforce, and with an economy coming back from shutdowns and restrictions, the job market, although uncertain, has a chance to make a rebound.
I truly believe that there is hope for our future generations, including those who receive their diplomas this year. The Kentucky legislature has taken bold steps since 2016 to stabilize the state’s finances, including addressing the pension crisis, improving our credit rating, and modernizing the state’s tax code—leading to job creation. The General Assembly has recently grown the “rainy day fund” to over 1.2 billion dollars and invested $300 million in internet expansion. Lawmakers have made it clear that we want to build a brighter future for our youth.
A lot of my hope also lies with these young folks. The Class of 2021 has a chance to make a difference in their hometown, state, and country. I urge graduates to strive for greatness while keeping a kind heart. Always remember to be good to others.
Now that masks are off and we can socialize again, I hope to be out in our communities soon and meet some of these bright young people. Class of 2021, best of luck in your endeavors, whether it be additional schooling, a trade school or other types of training, just getting a job, taking a break, or whatever you may choose. God Bless you, and good luck.