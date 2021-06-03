The bridge on Ky. 1427 at Bonanza near the junction of KY 1750 (mile point 4.65) is among those being replaced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky program. Drivers on Abbott Creek (KY 1427) should soon see construction signs, surveyors, and equipment moving into the work zone. Traffic impacts from this project should begin on June 21.
The contractor has 60 working days to complete the project. If there are no unforeseen issues, the new bridge could open to traffic as soon as mid-August. A signed detour will be in place to direct traffic during construction.
The existing two-lane bridge, built in 1974, was determined to be structurally deficient during an inspection on September 16, 2020. The average daily traffic on the bridge is 338 vehicles.
This project is part of a 106-bridge design-build Bridging Kentucky contract awarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as a joint venture to Central Bridge Company and Bizzack, both of Lexington, as well as HDR Engineering. The contract includes a total of 47 bridges in Highway District 12: three in Martin County, five in Floyd, one each in Johnson and Lawrence counties, 14 in Knott, 13 in Letcher, and 10 in Pike County.