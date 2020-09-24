Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the year on five new bridges in Highway District 12, one each in Martin, Letcher, and Lawrence counties, and two in Pike County.
Martin County on County Road 1120 (Dans Branch Road/Willis Dials Road) over Pigeonroost Fork: Utility relocation for this project has been impacted by COVID-19, according to the contractor. Waterline relocation is projected to be finished by Tuesday, Sept. 29. AEP is on site clearing power lines, and AT&T relocation will follow AEP’s. The contractor intends to mobilize this week and begin placing fill material. Actual bridge construction will begin as soon as utility relocation is completed.
Pike County on County Road 1801 at the junction of Ky. 1056 over Blackberry Creek (Old Blackberry School/Big Blue Springs): This project was originally scheduled to start in August. Again, utility relocation was impacted by COVID-19. Waterline relocation should start within two weeks; AEP and AT&T are expected to begin their work within 30 days. Construction will follow utility relocation.
Pike County on County Road 1789 (Elwood Road/Buckeye Drive) over Shelby Creek, 100 feet east of Ky. 610: This project was also delayed; the original start date was in June. Construction is pending right of way clearance. When that happens, utility relocation can begin, which includes a sewer line relocation. Construction will start once right of way and utility relocation are finished and will be dependent on weather this winter.
Lawrence County on County Road 1317 (Little East Fork Road), one-tenth of a mile south of Ky. 1496 near Trinity School: Waterline relocation should be finished by mid-October, after which construction will start.
Letcher County on County Road 1231 (Henry Ison Hollow), one-tenth of a mile northwest of Ky. 931 over Cowan Creek: This project is in the final stages of design; utilities are cleared. Construction is expected to begin mid to late October.
These projects are part of a 106-bridge design-build Bridging Kentucky contract awarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as a joint venture to Central Bridge Company and Bizzack, both of Lexington. The contract includes a total of 47 bridges in Highway District 12: three in Martin County, five in Floyd, one each in Johnson and Lawrence counties, 14 in Knott, 13 in Letcher, and 10 in Pike County. The total amount of the 106-bridge contract is $93,306,747.44.
Two of the 47 are already built. The new bridge on Sly Branch over Right Fork of Beaver Creek, County Road 1408 in Knott County opened to traffic on Sept. 4. The new bridge on Ky. 2034 over Crafts Colley Creek in Letcher County opened August 27.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky initiative is a commitment to improving safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans, ensure appropriate weight capacities are met, and improve access and mobility for all Kentuckians.
The remaining 40 District 12 bridges, listed below, include 11 in Letcher County, five in Floyd, one in Johnson, 13 in Knott, two in Martin, and eight in Pike County. Expected start dates, which were originally listed for each bridge, are not listed at this time. It is not known if or how concerns about COVID-19 might affect the start dates, which were set before the advent of COVID-19.
JOHNSON COUNTY:
Ky. 825 over Little Paint Creek; one mile south of Ky. 40, the Charlotte Conley Bridge.
MARTIN COUNTY:
County Road 1374 (Rockhouse Mill Road) over Rockhouse Fork, one-tenth of a mile west of Ky. 1224.
County Road 1379 (Hunters Lane) over Rockhouse Fork, one-tenth of a mile west of Ky. 1224.
FLOYD COUNTY:
Ky. 550 .05 of a mile southwest of Ky. 850 over Brush Creek.
County Road 1253 (Bryant Branch), one-tenth of a mile south of Ky. 122 over Left Fork of Beaver Creek.
Ky. 466 at Upper Weeksbury, 2.1 miles south of Ky. 122 over Left Fork of Beaver Creek.
Ky. 194 (Twin Branch), two miles east of Ky. 1428 over Cow Creek.
Ky. 1427 (Bonanza), .05 mile west of Ky. 1750 over Abbott Creek.
PIKE COUNTY:
County Road 1597 (Ail Branch), .01 of a mile north of Ky. 1056 over Blackberry Creek.
Old US 119 near Open Fork, two miles east of Ky. 194 over Bent Branch.
Ky. 199 1.7 miles southwest of Ky. 1056 over Pond Creek.
County Road 1935 (Dorton Street/Dorton School), .05 miles east of Ky. 610 over Shelby Creek.
County Road 1906 (Beefhide Creek/Pilgrim Rest Church), 1.4 miles southwest of Ky. 610 over Beefhide Creek.
County Road 1460 (Deskins Road), .05 miles east of US 119 (mile point 8.73) near Meta Mart over Johns Creek.
County Road 1842 (Elm Branch near Phelps Fire Department), one-tenth of a mile southeast of Ky. 632 over Right Fork of Peter Creek.
Ky. 3419, .542 miles south of Ky. 1056, the second bridge from the intersection with Ky. 1056 over Left Fork of Blackberry Creek.
KNOTT COUNTY:
City Street 1018 (Frogtown Road), 400 feet south of Ky. 160 over Troublesome Creek.
County Road 1053 (Wiley Fork Road), one-tenth of a mile east of Ky. 1098 over Combs Branch.
County Road 1565 (Frankie Jane Drive), .01 miles off Ky. 899 over Caney Creek.
County Road 1249 (Eagles Nest Road), a half-mile southeast of the intersection with Ky. 550/KY 1102 over Troublesome Creek.
County Road 1020 (Dismal Branch), east of the junction of Ky. 550 over Jones Fork.
County Road 1100 (Upper Mill Creek), southeast at the junction of Ky. 550 near Leburn over the Left Fork of Troublesome Creek.
County Road 1230 (Elk Fork Road), one-tenth of a mile south of Ky. 1088 over Lotts Creek.
County Road 1021 (Huff Town Road), fifty feet northeast of Ky. 550 over Jones Fork.
County Road 1020 (Sarah Everage Branch) at Ky. 550 over Troublesome Creek.
County Road 1006 (Dry Creek Road), 1.2 mile south of Ky. 7 over Dry Creek.
County Road 1174 (Honeycutt Road), one-tenth of a miles south of Ky. 582 over Carr Fork Creek.
Ky. 1098 (Elmrock), five miles northwest of Ky. 1087 over Laurel Fork of Quicksand Creek.
County Road 1133 (Willard Branch Road), one-tenth of a mile south of Ky. 582 over Carr Fork.
LETCHER COUNTY:
Ky. 160, 2.6 miles southeast of Ky. 588 (third bridge from Ky. 588) over Muddy Branch.
County Road 1055, .05 of a mile south of Ky. 317 over Dick’s Branch.
County Road 1714 (Gallup Drive), .01 of a mile off Ky. 588 over North Fork of the Kentucky River.
City Street 3000 (East Potter Road), one-tenth of a mile east of Ky. 317 over Yonts Fork.
Paradise Lane at the junction of County Road 1799 over Kingdom Come Creek.
County Road 1386 (Campbell Town) at the junction of Ky. 1103 over Linefork.
County Road 1331 (Sackett Loop), one-tenth of a mile east of Ky. 7 over Rockhouse Creek.
County Road 1737 (Orchard Road), 200 feet east of Ky. 931 over North Fork of the Kentucky River.
County Road 1442 (J. Adams Acres), two-tenths of a mile north of Ky. 805 at Seco over Boone Fork.
County Road 1473 (Band Mill/Dusty Row Road), one-tenth of a mile southeast of Ky. 343 at McRoberts over Wright Fork.
County Road 1252 (Cornetts Branch), 100 feet west of Ky. 1103 over Linefork.
Additional information about Bridging Kentucky is available on the program’s website: http://www.BridgingKentucky.com, which provides an overview, a list of frequently asked questions, and the full list of bridges that will be addressed. Additional updates are shared on social media sites: facebook.com/Bridging Kentucky, twitter.com/BridgingKY, and, Instagram.com/BridgingKY.
