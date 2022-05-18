Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert May 18 warning Kentuckians of scams related to the nationwide baby formula shortage and shared tips to avoid these scams. Kentuckians should report suspected scams to, ag.ky.gov/scams.

“Makenze and I would do anything to ensure our four-month-old son is cared for, and we understand the stress that the nationwide formula shortage is placing on parents and caregivers,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Scammers often attempt to take advantage of those in stressful situations, and right now that can include Kentuckians who are desperately trying to find formula for their babies. We encourage parents to report suspected baby formula scams to our office immediately at ag.ky.gov/scams.”

Baby formula scammers may use ploys similar to those used by online purchase scammers. In these schemes, scammers pose as legitimate online sellers and claim to sell scarce products, like baby formula. The items may be sold at prices that are too high or too good to be true.

The items are often sold on social media platforms, independent websites, or online vendors like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. Sellers often require upfront payment for the product or shipping. Payment is usually required through gift cards or online payment platforms. Consumers who are victims of these scams never receive the promised product.

To avoid becoming a victim of a baby formula scam, the Attorney General’s Office encourages Kentuckians to:

• Purchase baby formula from known, reputable sources and, when possible, use a credit card to make the purchase.

• Avoid paying for infant formula up front, if purchasing from an unknown source.

• Be suspicious of sources advertising infant formula at prices that are too good to be true. If it seems too good to be true, it is likely a scam.

To report scams, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at, 1-888-432-9257, or complete the online scam complaint form at, ag.ky.gov/scams.