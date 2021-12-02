A Pikeville businessman who was convicted earlier in November of federal wire fraud and health care fraud charges has filed motions recently asking for either his acquittal on the charges or to be granted a new trial.

While Eugene Sisco III, 36, was represented at his trial earlier this month by attorney Steve Owens, the motions filed this week were filed on Sisco’s behalf by his new attorneys Jonah Stevens and Justin C. Hamilton.

Sisco was found guilty of the charges on Nov. 8 after a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier.

According to a statement from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV, evidence at trial showed that Sisco operated the clinics that offered treatment to patients suffering from opioid addiction.

These clinics, the statement said, were enrolled as providers in the Kentucky Medicaid program, and under Kentucky law were required to bill that insurance program for MAT services rendered to Medicaid patients.

The statement said the evidence demonstrated that Sisco deceived patients into paying $200-$300 per month in cash for treatment at his clinics, despite having Medicaid insurance, by falsely claiming his clinics were not eligible to bill Medicaid for the counseling services they provided.

The evidence at trial, the statement said, showed that the cash payments from patients totaled around $5 million between May 2016 and October 2019. At the same time, Sisco caused his clinics to bill Medicaid for MAT services, receiving around $5 million in reimbursements from that program as well, the statement said.

The jury also found that Sisco engaged in a health care fraud scheme, by causing his laboratory, Toxperts, LLC, to bill for medically unnecessary urine drug testing of samples collected from patients at his clinics, the statement said.

The physician witnesses at trial testified that they did not order this urine drug testing, and that some of it was done at Sisco’s direction for billing purposes, as opposed to any medical reason. Sisco is not a doctor or medical professional.

In the motions filed this week, however, Sisco’s attorneys argue that prosecutors did not prove their case due to insufficient evidence, an improper jury instruction and that Sisco was subjected to “entrapment by estoppel,” among other issues.

“Evidence of fraud deceit, and misrepresentation was not sufficiently proven by the government, in fact, little to no evidence was shown of such,” Sisco’s attorneys wrote in the filings. “The only thing the government was sufficiently able to do in this case was simply ‘muddy’ the waters, so as to unfairly paint (Sisco) as a ‘crooked businessman’ through the use improper 404(b) evidence, improper use of Kentucky administrative regulations, and irrelevant surplusage to infer incorrectly upon the jury that ‘some’ misconduct must have occurred.”

In the motions, Sisco’s attorneys argue that there is no law against requiring a patient to pay cash.

“Whether such medical services are paid for by cash or reimbursement from federal programs should not turn on whether the medical provider is under one roof or not is irrelevant, and to allude to such logistics only serves to prejudice the jury,” Sisco’s attorneys wrote. “As required ... (Sisco) clearly disclosed or fully informed patients that they could pay cash or go elsewhere and laid this out in great detail in the Statement of Financial Responsibility.”

The day after Sisco’s attorneys made their filings, prosecutors filed a motion asking for forfeiture of $3.2 million in what they allege are the proceeds of the illegal activity.

If the motions for acquittal or a new trial are unsuccessful, Sisco will appear for sentencing at 11 a.m. on March 8. He faces a maximum of 20 years for the wire fraud charge and 10 years maximum for the health care fraud.