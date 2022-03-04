Attorneys for a Pikeville businessman who was convicted last year of wire fraud and health care fraud are asking that he either be sentenced to probation or that his sentencing, currently set for March 8, be stayed pending resolution of his appeal.

Eugene Sisco III, 36, of Flora Street, was found guilty by a jury in U.S. District Court in Pikeville in November of the charges and faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in the case.

The indictment filed against Sisco charges him with wire fraud, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and healthcare fraud, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

From about May 2016, and through Oct. 1, 2019, according to the indictment in the case, Eugene Sisco III “devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud and to obtain money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises.”

The indictment charges that, although Eugene Sisco III was aware that the Medicaid program prohibited Medication Assisted Treatment providers, such as his companies ASAP Addiction Treatment and Renew from charging patients cash for Medicaid covered services, Eugene Sisco III charged patients cash for the MAT services and also billed the Medicaid program for those MAT services.

Prosecutors said following the trial that the jury also found that Sisco engaged in a health care fraud scheme, by causing his laboratory, Toxperts, LLC, to bill for medically unnecessary urine drug testing of samples collected from patients at his clinics. The physician witnesses at trial testified that they did not order this urine drug testing, and that some of it was done at Sisco’s direction for billing purposes, as opposed to any medical reason, a statement from the office U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV said.

Jonah Stevens and Justin C. Hamilton — Sisco’s post-conviction attorneys — wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed Feb. 24 that Sisco’s lack of criminal history and other factors, such as a lack of likelihood that he will reoffend, argue toward a light sentence.

“This conviction, public humiliation in the local paper and TV, social (media), diminished social status within the community, loss of income and his outright contrition has been seared into him,” the attorneys wrote. “Probation or an alternative sentence as a downward departure or variance would be an adequate punishment or of consequence to (Sisco). (Sisco) would successfully complete probation, because he wants to redeem himself. (Sisco) realizes there is no benefit to swimming upstream and defying the criminal justice system.”

The attorneys wrote in the memorandum that, although Sisco owned the clinics, he was not a medical treatment provider, but an administrator, and that Sisco was probably “naive” in his interpretation of the law and did not seek legal advice, including from his wife, who is an attorney, on the matter.

“(Sisco) thought he could single-handedly navigate the complex Medicaid/Medicare rules, and, as the government successfully contended at trial, submit billing for services under an ill-conceived, illegal loophole, and thus, became adrift of the law,” the memorandum said.

The attorneys wrote that patients were diverting prescriptions and selling them on the streets, leading to a conclusion that doctors were over-prescribing medications.

“Therefore, the defendant’s purported blanket urine testing orders could reasonably be interpreted as being a well-intended medically necessary precaution from his perspective,” the memorandum said.

The attorneys wrote that, if Sisco is given probation or an alternative sentence, he will work to compensate through restitution those whom the court deems necessary.

In December, U.S. District Judge Robert Wier ordered that Sisco forfeit $3.2 million in funds alleged to have been obtained through criminal activity, and began the process of determining how that money will be distributed.

Sisco, the attorneys wrote, developed emotional scarring from the work he did with the addiction treatment clinics which, “gave people actual hope for a second chance.”

“(Sisco) hopes, that for the sake of hope in and of itself, that a second chance is open to him, because he has seen it work for many people, and if he may take some credit in some small capacity, that he has helped others along the same journey, might it not offend the court that he ask for some degree of shade or relief under the same tree he himself had planted long ago for others,” the attorneys wrote in the memorandum.

The motion was also accompanied by letters from several people in the community, including family, friends and others, including the mother of two individuals who were treated at the clinics Sisco owned, all asking for leniency in sentencing.

Sisco’s sentencing hearing is set for March 8 in U.S. District Court in Pikeville.