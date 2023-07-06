Concert-goers at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg will soon be able to enjoy a beer while jamming down to their favorite bands.

During its regular meeting June 26, the Prestonsburg City Council approved a recommendation by the MAC’s advisory board to allow the venue to sell beer during concerts.

Mayor Les Stapleton told council members that selling beer at the MAC would generate “a lot of income.”

“It’s an opportunity for — one, revenue; two, to keep it on site; and three, it gives us a little more control,” Stapleton said.

The council’s action will allow the MAC to apply for a beer license from the city.

The City of Prestonsburg said in a Facebook post a couple of days after council's action that there has been "some confusion with the decision to apply for an alcohol license at the Mountain Arts Center."

"We have been serving alcoholic beverages at selected concerts and some events in the past few years," the post says. "There is an expense to even setting up for an outside contractor to serve."

The post also said, "some groups will not sign a contract with us unless there is alcohol on site," which is "affecting our opportunities to get some of the more sought-after artists."

Alcohol will not be served at family-oriented events, such as the Kentucky Opry, the post said.

"We will not have alcohol around an event which is child/kid friendly," the post said.

Also during the meeting, which lasted less than 10 minutes, council approved a memorandum of understanding with the City of Wayland to assist with its floodplain management. The agreement will allow Prestonsburg to assist Wayland, which suffered major flood damage last summer, with the administration and enforcement of “flood damage control regulations.”

“James Allen is going to help them with their floodplain stuff,” Stapleton said. “He’s our floodplain administrator, and he’s going to help them make sure they stay straight. They’ve got a lot of stuff going on up there right now, and they need somebody to sign off on it, and James can. He’s had the training.”

Council members also had a second reading of an ordinance that dissolves the city golf course board.

Stapleton said he had placed an executive session on the agenda but that it concerned an issue that needed to be addressed by the full council. Council members Rick Hughes, Shad Branham and B.D. Nunnery did not attend the meeting.

“Maybe next week we’ll have a special-called meeting to address it,” he said.