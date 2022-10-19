A Floyd County man was arrested on several charges recently after the Prestonsburg Police Department responded to a call from Dairy Cheer about a man attempting to pass a fake $100 bill.

According to the arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer J. Arms, the man, who was later identified as Nicholas A. Little, 33, of Burchetts Trailer Court, Prestonsburg, fled the scene in a gray Toyota 4-Runner as Arms was speaking to the manager about the fake $100 bill.

The citation said that Arms observed the vehicle leaving and attempted to stop it. When he caught up to the vehicle with his emergency warning equipment activated, Arms wrote, he observed Little throw a hypodermic syringe from the driver's window.

Upon making contact with Little, according to the citation, Arms observed that he was, “very hyper, agitated and was sweating profusely.”

Arms removed Little from the car and detained him for further investigation, the citation said.

According to the citation, upon running Little’s ID, Arms discovered that Little had a suspended license out of North Carolina and was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) with full extradition from Tennessee and had an active arrest warrant in Kentucky.

Arms wrote that Little was aware he had warrants, which is why he said he ran, however, Little denied knowing the money was fake and stated it had been given to him by his employer.

Upon running the tag of the vehicle Little was in, Arms wrote, it was discovered that the vehicle was title only with no valid registration or plate.

Inside the vehicle, the citation said, an additional hypodermic syringe was discovered by Sgt. Tipton.

Horizontal gaze nystagmus tests indicated that Little showed equal pupil size and equal tracking; Little’s pupils were fixed, non-reactive to light and eyelid tremors were present, as well as profuse sweating, according to the citation. Lack of convergence was also administered and observed Little’s eyes could not converge on the stimulus.

No additional tests were given due to Little’s level of agitation and panic, Arms wrote.

Little was then transported to and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center without further incident, the citation said. He was charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, tampering with physical evidence and traffic charges. He was also arrested under the warrants and charged with fugitive from another state, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), second-degree wanton endangerment and violation of an EPO/DVO.