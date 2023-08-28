Shaping Our Appalachian Region Inc. wrapped up its Country Music Highway Tribute Show series on Aug. 19 with an all-day event at the Mountain Arts Center.

The shows, featuring performers from all across the Country Music Highway, were presented by Double Kwik.

Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry and Bek and the Starlight Revue headlined the show. Other performers were:

• Laurah Louisa

• Adalyn Ramey

• The Chuck Robertson Project

• Johnathan Moore

• Cory Harris

• Devin Hale

The Country Music Highway Tribute Show, according to a statement from SOAR, was created after it debuted as part of a SOAR Summit in Ashland in early 2022. That show was held at the Paramount Arts Center and the Summit was focused on tourism and downtown revitalization.

Earlier this year, SOAR brought tourism commissions and performing arts venues from the Country Music Highway together. They cast the vision of an event that paid homage to the stars of the Highway with the up-and-coming talent of an area that has produced more country stars per square mile than anywhere on the planet.

Another goal of the show was to recognize organizations supporting arts and music along the Country Music Highway. Because of the support of the show’s sponsors, $7,000 was awarded to organizations across the southern portion of the Highway. Those recognized were:

• The Mountain Arts Center

• The Mountain Grrl Experience

• Country Music Highway Band Camp

• Johnson Central High School Choir

• Johnson Central High School Band

• Main Street Players

• Paintsville High School Band

• Letcher Central High School Band

• Jenkins High School

Also, the statement said, community members, including music students from across the region, were provided complimentary tickets to the show thanks to the generosity of Pikeville Medical Center, Appalachian Wireless and Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Sponsors of the Country Music Highway were:

• Double Kwik

• Kentucky Tourism

• Ale-8-One

• Foothills Communications

• Thacker-Grigsby Communications and TVS Cable

• Addiction Recovery Care

• Backroads of Appalachia

• Pikeville Medical Center

• UK Healthcare

• Kentucky Power

• Whitaker Bank

• Rye Development

• Rajant

• Citizens Bank of Kentucky

The 2024 Country Music Highway Tribute Show will be in Ashland, Louisa and Russell.