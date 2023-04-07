The Mingo County Commission approved a funding request for a splash pad in a split vote April 5, and did so in spite of recommendations from its legal counsel advising against the action.

Delbarton Kiwanis Club members Albert Totten and Ted Warden asked the commission for funding for a proposed splash pad during the March 21 Mingo County Commission meeting. Members of the commission listened intently to their presentation as they asked for assistance from the county’s economic development fund.

“It is a big expense,” Warden said. “Splash pads are very popular and it is not something we have around here. You have to travel more than a hundred miles to get to the closest one.”

Commission President Nathan Brown and Commissioner Diann Hannah voted March 21 to table the request until the meeting this week. Commissioner Thomas Taylor was absent during the meeting.

Hannah said this would give the county prosecutor time to research the legalities of the economic development fund.

During the most recent meeting, however, Prosecutor Duke Jewell (who serves as the county’s legal advisor) and Mingo County Grant Administrator and Project Manager Leigh Ann Ray said the handful of seasonal jobs a splash pad would create do not meet the state’s criteria for economic development monies.

“The only obstacle I see is that the money would have to come from the coal severance reallocation fund,” Jewell said. “There are very strict guidelines as to how that money can be spent. It has to be for economic development or infrastructure. I cannot justify it under either of those.”

“I don’t understand,” Hannah said. “If we can’t use it for anything, why do they give it to us? As a grandmother, I am sick and tired of Mingo County not having anything for our kids to do.”

Brown read excerpts from the West Virginia Code regarding the economic development funds. Following that, he asked Totten very specific questions concerning the restrictions. None of those restrictions applied to the Delbarton Kiwanis Club or the Kiwanis Part, according to Totten’s responses.

Totten also said the Kiwanis Park is situated directly across the road from a trail access point which would offer additional recreational opportunities for families who are visiting Mingo County to ride the trails. The splash pad will also create “about a dozen” temporary, seasonal jobs each year.

The project estimate provided by Ohio-based Emerald FX LLC is $144,800. Totten and Warden requested between $75,000 and $100,000 in funding.

Warden said all the engineering and architectural studies and designs have been completed and the park is construction ready for the installation of the water feature. Adding, the project could be completed by summer if funding was available.

“We are construction ready,” Warden said. “We could have it up and going by the time warm weather gets here if we can get the funding.”

However, Commissioner Thomas Taylor asked if the Kiwanis Club had the remainder of the needed funding to cover additional costs of the splash pad, groundwork, electrical and other items.

“The cost for the splash pad is $144,000,” Taylor said. “But when you look at everything else you will have to do, it looks more like a $400,000 to $500,000 project to me.”

Totten said the club did not have additional funds in place and that it would have to seek additional financing sources.

“I imagine you have all done your due diligence before putting your neck on the line for something like this,” Hannah said to Totten. “The language (in the code) is very vague. It says that a project ‘will likely foster economic development,’ which this will. It does not say anything about the number of jobs and what type of jobs those have to be. It also says it is for the improvement of community property which this will do.”

Hannah made the motion to award the Delbarton Kiwanis Club $75,000 toward completion of the project “upon approval of legal counsel that this is a project we can fund.” Following a long pause, Taylor said because of the advice the commission had received from the prosecutor, he could not second Hannah’s motion. Brown provided the second.

The motion passed on a 2-1 vote.

In other actions, the commission:

• Accepted a notice of retirement from Mingo County Assessor Ramona Mahon;

• Singed proclamations denoting Child Abuse Prevention Month, Fair Housing Month and National Telecommunicators Week;

• Heard a grant report from Ray; and

• Discussed several personnel matters.