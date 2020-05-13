The Floyd County Fiscal Court reports that all county parks reopened on Tuesday, May 12.
The county-owned parks at Garrett, Auxier, Wayland, Minnie, Abner and Stumbo Park in Allen were closed to the public in early April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the reopening, park visitors are required to practice social distancing — maintaining six feet of space between others — and the county is also requiring visitors to clean playground equipment prior to leaving.
“If you decide to utilize the park playgrounds, you are responsible for wiping down all surfaces such as swings and slides before your child plays,” the fiscal court reported on social media. “If you decide to use the walking track, only do so with members of your family living in your household. Otherwise, do not walk in groups.”
Playgrounds at the Downstream Recreation Area at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park are still closed through May 31, as are campgrounds and picnic shelters operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Prestonsburg has not announced the reopening of playgrounds at its parks, which were also closed due to the pandemic, but parks were reopened last week to provide other types of outdoor recreation.
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton reported on May 12 that city employees are working to decontaminate all playgrounds at city-owned parks. He said those playgrounds are tentatively set to reopen sometime next week.
