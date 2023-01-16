A Floyd County couple is facing felony child abuse charges after an incident which allegedly took place in November.
According to warrants taken out by Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball, on Nov. 15, Larry Hamilton, 38, and Tiffany Hamilton, 37, of Dogwood Heights, Langley, committed the crime of first-degree criminal abuse.
According to court documents, Larry Hamilton struck a minor child with a belt several times, including the first strike with a belt buckle which caused severe bruising to the child’s side.
This, Ball wrote, occurred while Tiffany Hamilton watched. Further, documents said, Tiffany Hamilton struck the child in the head with a steel-toed boot.
Both were lodged in the Floyd County Jail on the charges Dec. 29 and later released after posting $1,000 cash bonds. Both are scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Jan. 18.