Floyd County School District leaders said last week that report card data released by the state was impacted in the last year by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still reeling from the pandemic, the Floyd County Board of Education opted to close school for this week, to allow for thorough cleaning of the district’s 12 schools.

According to the report card, Floyd County has 5,478 students currently enrolled in preschool through 12th grade.

According to the assessment, 96.8 percent of students are white (non-Hispanic with 5,304 students. 1.5 percent of Floyd County’s students are Hispanic or Latino which equals out to 80 students. 1 percent of students are two or more races, while 0.7 are listed as other.

Floyd County has an Advanced Coursework Completion rate of 93 percent.

The school district ranks right along with the state average in ACT scores in English with 16.8 percent. The state average sits at 17.1 percent.

In reading, the district is also right along with the rest of the Commonwealth at an average of 18.1 percent. The state average in reading is 18.5 percent.

Floyd County Schools superintendent Anna Shepherd did acknowledge math scores were lower than in previous years. However, she said, that was due in part to most of the country being locked down since March. Shepherd doesn’t want the lower scores to be viewed as a negative.

“I don’t want the parents to be discouraged by these numbers. We know we have challenges and it’s up to us to work together,” Shepherd said.

For years, math scores for elementary and middle school students have topped the district’s high school numbers. That is not the case this time around.

“Usually, it’s our elementary and middle school kids who score higher in math. This year it was the other way around. They kind of flip-flopped,” said Shepherd.

Floyd County has 78.2 percent of its students fall under the Economically Disadvantaged category, compared to just 21.8 percent are listed as Non-Economically Disadvantaged.

Shepherd believes that should serve as proof of the needs of the district.

“That huge gap between the Economically Disadvantaged and the Non-Disadvantaged, should speak not only to the school district, but it should speak to everyone in our county,” said Shepherd.

It’s no secret that Eastern Kentucky has been one of the poorest regions in the country, and the numbers show a sharp contrast to school district’s West of the Mountain Parkway.

In comparison, Fayette County has an Economically Disadvantaged rate of 54.3 percent, compared to 45.7 percent that are Non-Economically Disadvantaged. The gap seems much closer in metro areas such as Fayette and Jefferson Counties.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re Democrat or Republican, what side you’re on, that should speak to everyone. If we’ve got those kind of percentages, those are our children and our families in our county. We all love here and share this county.

Shepherd pointed out that the FCBOE is working diligently to move the district forward.

“We are truly doing what we’ve been hired to do. Regardless of where you stand, what position you’re in, that should wake everybody up. If they haven’t already had their eyes opened to that, which we all should have, if you were born and raised here, but I feel like that should speak to all of us, about the sense of urgency of where we are, what our families need, what our children need, and what we need to be doing and focus on,” Shepherd said.