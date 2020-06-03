The Floyd County Board of Education approved a tentative budget during a special virtual meeting held on May 28, and discussed several financial issues regarding the district, including the impacts of COVID-19.
For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the district expects to collect an estimated $42.8 million, with the district’s greatest expenses being salaries (approximately 70 percent of the general fund) and employee benefits, which will cost the district $29 million and $4.4 million, respectively.
District Finance Director Tiffany Campbell told the board that the revenues, for the most part, are on-target with what has been seen in previous years, including tax collections.
However, the district may see some negative impacts stemming from the Kentucky Department of Education’s audit of the district in 2018, which found that the district had improperly identified students as being “special needs.”
As the district continues to correct that issue, according to Floyd BOE Superintendent Danny Adkins, it also costs the district in Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding, because reducing the number of students classified as special needs also reduces the district’s funding through that program.
“(The audit) said that we were basically over-identifying students, so, as we’ve gone through that, you can see our numbers of students are dropping, which does affect our SEEK dollars in that area,” Adkins said.
Because of that and other factors, between the 2019 fiscal year and the current fiscal year, the district’s SEEK allocation fell by nearly $1 million to $26.9 million. That number, Campbell reported, is currently expected to fall in the upcoming fiscal year to $26.3 million.
There were several positive points discussed regarding the budget, including that the district is expected to have a 3 percent contingency of nearly $1.4 million, which is greater than the requirement of a 2 percent contingency.
The district, he said, is also doing a good job of identifying areas of overstaffing and understaffing, and spending only what it needs to on staffing. Adkins said that the district’s percentage of spending on staffing is below what is considered to be good.
“The goal across any district is to keep that below 78 percent if you can,” he said. “So, we’re doing pretty good with that. We’re looking across our classrooms and when we’re seeing overstaffing, we’re taking care of that.”
Also, Adkins said, the district was notified that its Title I funding, a federal fund which is restricted, will be approximately $5 million, which is about $2 million more than it expected to receive.
COVID-19 has had numerous impacts on the district, beyond just forcing the district to move to NTI for much of the last few months of the school year.
One big impact, according to Campbell, is that the district has received more than $2.9 million in COVID-19 relief funding — most of which is coming from the CARES Act stimulus bill and a smaller portion from the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
“We’re still getting our game plan together on what we want to do and how we’re going to spend those funds,” Campbell said.
Adkins said that the governor’s funding is heavily restricted, but some of the funding could be used to help prepare the district for other situations like the NTI at-home learning forced by the pandemic.
“We’d have to put out another order for Chromebooks and laptops at $800,000,” Adkins said. “So, that’s where a large portion of that money is going. What we hope to do with that is strengthen our online learning in these situations we’re undergoing right now. We don’t know what we’ll face this fall so we wanted to certainly be prepared technologically so we could move forward with a more quality online learning than what we had this spring.”
Also, Adkins said, the funding will help cover the costs of the district’s actions to continue feeding students despite in-person learning coming to an end.
Some of that, he said, cost more than it would to feed the students in school, especially since the meals distributed directly to the students’ homes were required to be made up of non-perishable items.
“Those non-perishable foods cost ... quite a bit more than the food that we would fix and serve as hot meals,” he said. “And, of course, we’re still traveling our roads with our buses, and still having to deliver those meals, but we’re doing that three days a week now, so we should be seeing a little bit of savings in our transportation costs.”
The approved budget plans for the district to begin the year with a beginning balance of $5.9 million
