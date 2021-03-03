As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be rolled out in Floyd County, the number of cases continues t a decline and on Tuesday officials provided an update regarding where Floyd County currently stands.
As of presstime on March 2, Floyd County has experienced three new cases of the COVID-19 virus, according to the Floyd County Health Department and Director Thursa Sloan. With those three new cases, Sloan said that the county's number of active cases currently sits at approximately 72. As of presstime on Tuesday, Floyd County currently has eight individuals receiving hospital care, with a total of approximately 3,407 individuals having contracted the virus since the pandemic began.
Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination, Sloan said that on Tuesday, the department will begin to accept appointments for Floyd residents who are of the age of 60 or older. Those individuals can contact the health department at, (606) 886-2788, to schedule an appointment for Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of this week.
"Due to limited vaccine our focus group is limited to 60 and older at this time," Sloan said. "If you have limited mobility be sure to let us know so staff can come to your vehicle to vaccinate you."
According to Sloan, Highlands Regional ARH has informed the department that they are offering appointments for individuals in the Big Sandy region. Those individuals who ARH is offering appointments for include:
• Phase 1a personnel such as long term care or health care workers.
• Phase 1b personnel such as first responders and grades K-12 school staff.
• Phase 1c personnel such as individuals ages 60 or older with highest risk conditions, as well as all essential workers such as corrections, food and agriculture workers, grocery workers, public transit workers, individuals who work in IT, energy workers, individuals who work in the media, legal workers, public safety workers, water and wastewater workers, transportation workers, manufacturing workers, US postal workers and food service workers.
If anyone in the Big Sandy area falls under those categories and wishes to take the COVID-19 vaccine, those individuals should contact ARH at, (606) 886-3831, to schedule an appointment.
