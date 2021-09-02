The legendary country quartet, the Oak Ridge Boys were set to take the stage at the Lucy and Willard Kinzer Theatre Friday night, however, the show was postponed at the last minute due to COVID-19.
The announcement was made late Thursday evening on the Mountain Arts Center’s Facebook page.
“The Oak Ridge Boys are cancelling their tour dates for the next two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases across the US. Cities affected by these cancellations are Prestonsburg; Liberty, North Carolina.; Bensalem, Pennsylvania; Syracuse, New York; Orem, Utah; Puyallup, Washington and Grande Ronde, Oregon. Plans are for the Elvira 40 Tour to be resumed on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City,” the statement said.
The super group had just finished playing at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, before the MAC performance.
Longtime member Joe Bonsall took to social media as well.
“We pray for America as once again we are going through some tough times. Our sincere apologies to those who will be inconvenienced and disappointed over the next two weeks,” said the singer. “We will be actively working to reschedule these dates. And, while we are disappointed as well, we are confident that we are doing the right thing at this time.”
A bit of Good news for Oak Ridge Boys fans, the show was only postponed, not entirely cancelled. Meaning, the show could be rescheduled in the future.
The Mountain Arts Center encourages people to stay tuned to their social media pages for more details and updates on when a new date could be rescheduled.