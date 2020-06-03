The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet alerts motorists to look throughout the Commonwealth for newly installed honorary roadside signs recognizing community accomplishments and individuals who have improved the lives of fellow Kentuckians. In Highway District 12, new signs in six counties display names on various roads and bridges designated by the 2020 General Assembly.
“Ceremonially naming roads and bridges is a popular tradition Kentuckians take pride in to recognize people and milestones that bring respect to the Commonwealth,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.
In Highway District 12, a section of Ky. 1426 from U.S. 23 to the intersection with KY 680 in Floyd County was designated Cpl. Jeff Mulkey Memorial Highway by the 2020 General Assembly.
The designation came at the request of state Sen. Johnny Ray Turner, who said, “Cpl. Jeff Mulkey Memorial Highway will serve as a constant reminder of the service, dedication, and sacrifice paid by Cpl. Mulkey and all service members. Cpl. Mulkey bravely fought to protect the freedoms of all Americans. I am proud to know the Mulkey family, and am happy to see this recognition made in his honor.”
Jeff Mulkey was born February 2, 1947, at Banner, Floyd County, the son of the late Isaac Lee and Ellen Spears Mulkey. He entered the United States Army on October 17, 1967, where he earned the rank of corporal. His tour in Vietnam began on May 4, 1968, as a member of the 101st Airborne Division, Company B, Second Battalion, 502nd Infantry. Tragically, his life was cut short less than a month later, when he succumbed to enemy fire on May 31, 1968.
The General Assembly resolution says, in part, “Jeff Mulkey’s heroic service and sacrifice some 52 years ago are still remembered by his friends and family who, to this day, more than half a century later, mourn a life cut short much too soon, a promise unfulfilled.”
Fifty-nine honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on 13 bridges, 29 roads and 16 honorary locations. Signage will remain posted indefinitely unless otherwise specified in House Joint Resolution 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.