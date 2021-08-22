The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics welcomed the class of 2023 to campus Sunday, Aug. 8. This is the largest incoming class in the Academy’s history.
Students moved into Grote-Thompson Hall and were inducted into the Academy in a ceremony held in the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC) ballrooms. Craft Academy Director Dr. Carol Christian and MSU President Dr. Jay Morgan addressed the students, and each received an induction pin and certificate.
The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is a dual-credit academy for academically exceptional Kentucky students. Craft Academy provides students with a postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior years of high school by enrolling in college courses. The Craft Academy's purpose is to meet the unique educational needs of academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors in the Commonwealth. The academic rigor of the Craft Academy challenges students to excel at their highest level through project-based STEM+X courses and hands-on learning experiences, with emphasis on innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.
For more information, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/craft-academy, email craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2093.