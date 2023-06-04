The Imaginarium, an ADA accessible all-inclusive park which is to be built on Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Prestonsburg campus, was the topic of discussion during a special called city council meeting on May 25.

Courtney Crider, who has been working with the Kent Rose Foundation and many others on awareness of the park, addressed the council about the park.

“I have two special needs children: one with autism and one with pretty severe mobility issues,” Crider said. “I also have a child who is typically developing, and this is just as important for her and other typically developing children.

After leaving the area for a short time, Crider said, she saw the need for an upgrade.

“We moved to Louisville for a little while and when we came back, we realized that we were missing some things,” she said. “So, my husband and I decided that we wanted to bring what we learned there, here. One of those things was an all inclusive park.

“What we saw from these parks is that our kids were able to play together for the first time at a park, functionally, with adequate equipment” Crider said. “This would give access to children and adults who are in a wheelchair. So, it is just as important for adults with children as it is for children. There are ramps for children to get up slides, and the slides may be wider so parents can accompany them down the slide.”

Crider said this is just as important for typically developing children as it is for those with special needs.

“This teaches children like my youngest, who is typically developing, that kid’s may play differently but they play, and everyone can play together” she said. “You have to create those environments because they aren't always there.”

“We are trying to raise money for the park, and we have a grant that expires at the end of this month,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “Whatever we can come up with will be matched 50/50. Our goal is to have a sensory friendly park for everyone. It is not a ‘handicap park,’ we are making a park where everyone can play together. It is all inclusive.”

“The community is going to walk out growing because it is going to give children with special needs access to play with children who don’t have special needs,” Crider said. “Parents are going to be able to come to a place and talk, and I can teach them about the park and why things are set up the way that they are. I have learned more from this experience with my children than I have learned my whole life, everybody has room to grow.”

The Kent Rose Foundation recently made a video that explains the park and what is being done with the park. The video can be found on the City of Prestonsburg, Kent Rose Foundation, Les Stapleton’s and Courtney Crider’s Facebook page.

It will be around $500,000 to fund the park, and Courtney Crider said any amount donated will help. Donations can be made at, https://tinyurl.com/388ub9dh. Donations can be made by check to:

Kent Rose Foundation, 78 Abbott Creek Road, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653. All donations are tax deductible.