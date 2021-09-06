There are more than 1,500 reasons to celebrate as summer ends and the fall term begins - one for every summer graduate from University of the Cumberlands.

The following students from your area completed a degree at Cumberlands this summer:

• Kristy Wright of Prestonsburg, who earned their Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

• Cassandra Burchett of Prestonsburg, who earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

• Wynne Pence of Eastern, who earned their Master of Science in Master of Business Administration

• Timothy Blackburn of Prestonsburg, who earned their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

• J. Sode of Printer, who earned their Master of Business Administration in

• Angela Cordle of Prestonsburg, who earned their Education Specialist in Principal

• Kimberly Kilgore of Blue River, who earned their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at, ucumberlands.edu.