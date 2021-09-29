The Floyd County Schools District voted on Sept. 23 to end an ongoing controversy over a new curriculum by ending the use of the materials. However, several questions remain unanswered.

The FCBOE acted swiftly during the Sept. 23 special meeting, on the recommendation of Superintendent Anna Shepherd, and voted unanimously to discontinue the Wit and Wisdom curriculum and for all Floyd County Schools to immediately return to their former methods of instruction.

Shepherd noted the importance of parents working in conjunction with the school district, and how they both came together during the pandemic.

“We know that parents are our child’s first, and most important teacher,” said Shepherd.

The issue continued to be discussed at the district’s Sept. 27 meeting, with some parents and others thanking the district for their actions, but also asking questions.

One of those concerned parents, Chris Walker, addressed the board during public comments about the recent actions taken.

“I come to you as a concerned parent and community member, wondering how this curriculum was even adopted in the first place?” Walker said.

The FCBOE had an Instructional Team, made up of educators from schools across Floyd County, to look over the controversial Wit and Wisdom and recommend either to keep using the current curriculum, or adopt the Greater Minds version of instruction.

“A simple Google search could’ve been done and the red flag waving would’ve let you know that there was something within the curriculum that may not be appropriate for our children,” said Walker.

Walker ended his statement, thanking the board for their decision to discontinue Wit and Wisdom, and encouraged the administrators, parents and community to come together moving forward.

“I just want to say God bless each and every one of you, and you guys are doing a wonderful job — thank you for Thursday, on voting this curriculum out,” Walker said.

Now that the decision has been made to ax the Wit and Wisdom program, a program that cost in the neighborhood of $630,000 will the FCBOE be eligible for a refund?

Floyd County mother Amber Burchett, asked that very question of the board.

“Can the Wit and Wisdom curriculum be returned to the company for a full or partial refund?,” asked Burchett.

Burchett also questioned the multi-year contract with Greater Minds.

“It is our understanding that the contract is a multi-year contract.” Burchett continued, “What is the full purchase price of the contract, and was this a one time payment?”

No answer was given immediately at the meeting.

Burchett asked the FCBOE to submit in writing, answers to these in other questions, in a period of 10 days.